Used 2018 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

04/05/2018 SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

The Nissan Frontier king cab is a mid size truck which will appeal to people with small or no children as the rear seats in the are very small. The truck is far easier to park and maneuver than large trucks although the turning radius could be better. The engine is strong and the instrumentation is well laid out and simple. The sound system is fair even with the 6 speakers offered in the value pack. The truck accelerates well and steering is good. The ride is "truckish" and bumps will be felt. Some wind and tire noise can be heard. In order to get the nicer amenities one will have to get the crew cab or an upgraded model such as the Pro 4x. Even with its drawbacks the Frontier is still a nice truck. Nissan kept the cost down by using less costly materials and using the same basic style for many years. The Colorado, Canyon, Tacoma and Ridgeline are more modern and offer more luxury items but you will pay for them. The Frontier is a sturdy basic truck that will get the job done at a reasonable price.