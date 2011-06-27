  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Frontier
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
A good truck for the money

foolbuster, 04/05/2018
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

The Nissan Frontier king cab is a mid size truck which will appeal to people with small or no children as the rear seats in the are very small. The truck is far easier to park and maneuver than large trucks although the turning radius could be better. The engine is strong and the instrumentation is well laid out and simple. The sound system is fair even with the 6 speakers offered in the value pack. The truck accelerates well and steering is good. The ride is "truckish" and bumps will be felt. Some wind and tire noise can be heard. In order to get the nicer amenities one will have to get the crew cab or an upgraded model such as the Pro 4x. Even with its drawbacks the Frontier is still a nice truck. Nissan kept the cost down by using less costly materials and using the same basic style for many years. The Colorado, Canyon, Tacoma and Ridgeline are more modern and offer more luxury items but you will pay for them. The Frontier is a sturdy basic truck that will get the job done at a reasonable price.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

Great truck no problems

M Tuck, 04/16/2018
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
9 of 12 people found this review helpful

Great Pricing And Rebates,Service Is Great Too

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best!

Rickster, 04/21/2019
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2010 Nissan Frontier SE King Cab 4WD new, I put 80,000 miles on it and just traded it in for a new 2018 SV Crew Cab 4wd. I had ZERO problems with the 2010 truck. Everything worked on it.....BEST vehicle I have ever owned...period.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2018 frontier

mike james, 09/25/2019
PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is the best truck i have had 2 gmc both new nothing but problems if you want a good little truck buy one new ride is very good overall i can not find a better truck for the money

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles