Used 2016 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Very Satisfied with My Truck! Charles Craig , 04/05/2016 SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 66 of 67 people found this review helpful Recently I purchased a new Nissan Frontier SV King Cab with the 4.0 V6 automatic, and I really like it. For about two years prior to my purchase, I considered the Frontier as well as the Toyota Tacoma and to a lesser extent the Chevy Colorado. There are several reasons why I chose the Frontier over the Tacoma or Colorado. Among those reasons is way it drives; the Frontier handles very well and feels very solid on the road. The interior and seating position felt more "right" to me than its competitors. In my opinion, the Frontier's exterior looks much better than the Tacoma and even the Colorado. Finally, for the money, I believe I got a much better deal with the Frontier, paying thousands of dollars less for what I would have paid for similar features in its competitors. I have owned other pickups in the past, including a Mazda pickup, an older Toyota pickup, and a Ford Ranger, and in my opinion the Nissan Frontier is clearly the best of them all, even though it is really not fair to compare this Frontier to the older trucks. While this particular version of the Frontier has been around for more than a decade, it is still very up-to-date. My truck has Bluetooth, XM Radio, a USB jack, and apps available in the entertainment system. So far, I have hauled several loads and towed a small utility trailer with no problems at all. I am very satisfied with the Frontier and would without hesitation recommend it to others. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2016 Frontier 4 wd, SV. msrngtp2002 , 03/06/2017 SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is a solid, mid size pickup truck. It easily hauls anything a larger truck could. Towing capacity is excellent! I have towed fully loaded 6 x 12 foot U-haul trailers from my main home to my second home (about 650 miles one way) with my current 2016 and my previous 2012 - both the same model. Had no issue going up long grades or keeping up with traffic. The vehicle handles well too - especially in town. Parking is a breeze and it actually fit in my garage! Interior trim is what can be expected with a utility type vehicle. I installed a bed cover and liner and the Weathertech floor mats to protect things. The controls work as expected and are arranged logically. The Bluetooth interface with my phone needs some serious work (it always sends "Im driving" and I can't use the supposedly built in voice to text feature. The cruise control is a little laggy when in hilly terrain, letting the vehicle slow too much at a transition from downhill to uphill. Handling is excellent. I had a 2016 F150 for 4000 miles - could not drive it on the curvy roads in Tennessee and it bounced around quite a bit on the highway. Went back to the Frontier for the handling and utility of the vehicle. I will purchase another when this one wears out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Steering Steering Steering Tim Lenihan , 03/13/2016 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I'll keep this short. Needed a truck to replace my 2001 Ford Ranger 4x4 and this truck appeared to fit that need. Negotiated for a good price and road tested it on local roads, less than 50mph. It handled ok. What a surprise though when driving on highway or any back roads that are posted 50 plus that have curves. You'll need to work that steering wheel to keep the truck on line. I drive school buses, flat noses and conventional, and they handle 10 times better than this truck. Fortunately for me most, not all,, is local driving. If your thinking about buying this truck, road tested it like no other vehicle you've bought before. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Former Ranger owner Tommy , 03/26/2016 SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Having owned many Rangers, (which were very strong tough trucks) the Nissan Frontier is by far the better truck. Very strong frame, very solid riding. The engine, V-6 strong, plenty of torque. The price advantage is excellent. A similar equipped Toyota Tacoma will list for apron $4.000 more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value