Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Frontier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,660
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,660
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,660
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room25.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Under Rail Bedlineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Front track61.8 in.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Height68.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,660
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
