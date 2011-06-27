Used 2013 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews
So far, truck is working out well. Minimal road noise for a pickup. Plenty of power. Steering tracks very good, especially at high speed. Seats firm and comfortable. Interior not well thought out. Too many cup holders that could have been used for storage compartments. Cheap plastic chrome exterior trim. 21+mpg mixed hwy/city. Overall, good value when compared to competition with similar equipment. Fun to drive.
2013 SVV6 KC AT 2WD
This make's my 2nd Nissan Truck. Purchased New 7/3/13, so far so good. A very nice Truck, with lot's of power. So far I get 20.6MPG Averaged, in mixed driveing, which is about the same that I was getting with a '93 Nissan KC 4 cylinder AT 2WD that I had purchased New 20 year's before. No problem's after 2 year's as only vehicle. I looked at and drove them all. Came down to Tacoma, Siverado, But Nissan Frontier came out on top,, with Most Truck for the Money. UPDATE @ 3 Years: So far so good with no problem's. One advice that I can give, is to not put these Truck's in Mud, Water, or Rough Off Roading. I don't think these Truck's will stand up to that type of abuse. So Far I'm Pleased with this 2013 SVV6 KC AT 2WD Nissan Truck. UpDate 1/8/17: So far so good. It's the Best Truck so far, that I've ever owned. Just got a fillup and got 21mpg mixed driveing. Plenty of power to pull my utility trailer. Take's curve's better than the '93 Nissan Truck that I had previously. Truck is so Tight,, that it took about 8K Mile's to start limbering up. So Far no problem's, and so far, it is a very good truck for the money. If you get one, Stay out of the Mud, Water and any Rough Off Roading like some Dumb Punk's do that abuse their Truck's and don't care if their Truck will last and be dependable. UpDate @ 4 Years 7/9/17: So Far So Good. Still the Best Truck so far that I've ever owned. Am Averageing 20.4 MPG. Steering was very tight in the beginning,, but limbering up nicely at almost 10 K Mile's. Much better to be too tight than too loose. Get you one now,, before this 2nd Generation Frontier is upgraded with a New Style Model, and enjoy saveing Money. When the New Style Model come's out,, they'll have to pay for the New Style Cost's,, and they will cost you more. Don't Put it in the Mud, Water, and Severe Offroading, Like Some Dumb Punk's do, if You Want Your Truck to Last and Be Dependable. Remember this; Marketing show's Severe Activitie's,, which a Pickup Truck is not intended for. Remember those Commercial's showing Truck's Pulling Tree Stump's Out Of The Ground. Don't be a Dumbo; A Big 4 Wheel Drive Tractor can't even do that without first haveing to dig the Stump out with a Backhoe or Pushed over with a Bull Dozer before the Tree is Cut Off. These are not Heavy Duty Truck's,, but if used according to the Owner's Manual, ie Transporting People, Cargo, and Pulling a Trailer within the Maximum Tow Rateing,, then I think that these Truck's will last a long time. If you want the Paint to stay Nice and Shiney, use Meguiar's #6 Mirror Glaze Professional Cleaner/Polish/Wax Regularly. Save Money and Get You One before the New Style Model come's out. **UpDate @ 4.5 years** 1/12/18 So far so good. No problem's. Motor run's smooth. Average MPG is 20.4 mpg. Still on original battery. So far no oil consumption. Engine seem's to like midgrade gas better than Regular Grade. My advice is keep them out of the Mud and Water. If you want Mud and Water get a Jeep or a Tractor. Use the Nissan Truck's for their intended Purpose, Transportation, Hauling Cargo, and Pulling a Trailer within their Rated Range, if you want them to last. Don't get suckered into Rock Climbing and other OffRoad activitie's that will do your truck in, and don't buy one that has been abused by Mud, Water, Rock Climbing and Other OffRoad Activitie's cause you'll be buying a messed up Nissan Truck. A Nissan Truck is the Least Expensive Truck that's available New,, and there are Many Punk's out there that buy them to Abuse them because they are the Least Expensive New Truck, then they get rid of them after the Warranty Run's Out. Don't buy a Punk Driven Truck of any Brand.
It's a real work truck and I traded it
I just purchased my 4th Nissan Frontier. I traded in a Nissan D21 that I had for 25 years. My 2013 is a 4 cylinder, 5 speed, S model King Cab. It was priced about $3000 below a similar Toyota Tacoma. The truck has crank windows, no power locks, and no Bluetooth. The first tank of gas I got almost 28 mpg in city and rural driving. On the second tank full I got 25 mpg. The secret is to shift around 2200 rpm. The truck is clunky and dated and simple transportation. For every 100 miles I drive this Frontier I save about $8 over the Tundra parked next to it in fuel costs. UPDATE: My real work truck developed a cab leak and filled with water. The passenger side of the cab was never sealed from the factory. I purchased a new 2015 Frontier SV 4x4 crew cab and traded in the 2013 as after the leak the smell never went away. MY ADVICE, before buying check carefully the seams of the cab to be sure they are fully factory sealed. UPDATE: The manual transmission in the end proved to be too much shifting in Seattle traffic. The 2013 Frontier was traded for a new (2015) Frontier SV CC with an automatic transmission. The mileage on the new Frontier isn't as good as the 2013 S model Frontier but in traffic, mostly sitting, the automatic is great. In retrospect, looking back on the 2013 purchase, I should have bought the 4 cyclinder S model Frontier with an automatic transmission. My mistake. UPDATE: The 2015 Frontier SV went into the dealer for the 14000 mile service. One of the items was "replace cabin filter". After the cabin filter was replaced I asked to see the old filter. I was told it didn't have one installed from the factory. So in summary : truck one the, 2013 Frontier S, didn't have the cab sealed from the factory.; truck two, 2015 Frontier SV, didn't have the cabin filter installed. It really makes me wonder about Nissan quality control.
So-far-so-good
This replaced my 2000 4x2 Frontier (I got from a friend after he adopted 2 kids and needed a vehicle that could hold multiple car seats :-) That truck ran great, good mileage, relatively low maintenance costs (except for the leaky fuel pump at 100k that cost $1100 to fix). After 800 miles, performance is very good (I'm not used to this much power), gas mileage as expected (4x4 not a winner there), comfort is good, interior features are generally good. Overall quite satisfied.
A Jaunty Truck
Purchased new, currently at 16 months and 13,000 miles. The size of the KC truck is ideal for my purposes; roomy enough to accommodate two people (good sized) with luggage inside. Its dimensions are not too big to handle todays traffic and parking situations, but are large enough to provide a comfortable ride. I wish it were quieter but will try to improve this area with future tire selection. I prefer the Frontiers more upright chair-like seating position over the Tacoma (the only other truck I considered).
