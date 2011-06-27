Used 2011 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my Frontier! dafowler88 , 03/27/2013 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased my Frontier PRO-4X in Jan '12 for $26,500. It was a slightly used 2011 model with 5700 miles. I couldn't be happier. The only thing I have had to do to it after putting 20k miles on it is change the battery which was replaced under warranty. The gas mileage is my only gripe, but I can live with that as I only have a 5 mile drive to work both ways (average 15.8, mostly city driving). I went with the Frontier over the Tacoma and F150 V6 mostly becuase of value but also because I just think it's a much better looking truck than either of the latter two. The 4-wheel drive system is second to none (Maybe Jeep, I suppose). It has great get-up. UPDATE 3/27/2016: Truck has been wonderful. I have almost 95k miles on it now and I haven't had the first issue with it. I actually just sold it due to the fact that we're having another child and two car seats in the back of this thing is not going to fly. Unfortunate. I absolutely love this truck. Would recommend to anyone. I will miss it dearly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First mid-size pickup. rdpope , 05/17/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have recently purchased the 2011 4X4 SV crew cab with the long bed. I have been quite impressed with the added safety features, good HP and handeling of this vechile. I traded an 06 Sierra for this vechile, and yes it is a tighter fit for me  63″ 215 lbs, but its not bad. Not sure I would want to ride in the back for very long; but its perfect for my 7 and 9 y.o boys. My father ownes a Chevy Colorado; I have say the Nissan far outpaces the Chevy both in interior design, comfort and ride. I looked at both the Frontier and the Tacoma. I just could not justify the higher price of the Tacoma. The Frontier has better HP, more room in the crew cabs rear seat, and again has more standard sa

Best of the Compact 4-doors jim_xeod , 06/23/2011 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I , like everyone else, deliberated over this or the Tacoma. Unlike most others, I have owned 6 different Toyotas throughout the years. This is no bash on Toyota, but the just do not make a model comparable to this one. I will explain: I was replacing a Limited 4Runner. Leather, sunroof, heated seats, power seats, ect. To get this from Toyota, you have to get a Tundra. No leather, sunroof, power or heated seats in the Tacoma. The Tundra is a great vehicle, but too large for my needs, and I only require a V6. All that was left was to test drive the Frontier SL. Wow. That sums it up.

Great truck mark383 , 08/14/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 Prerunner and never really liked it. It was way too sensitive to any wind. It took a tight grip on the steering wheel to keep it on the road on a windy day. If it had been windy the day I test drove it, I would never had bought it. The Frontier drives great on windy days and very little wind noise compared to the Tacoma. It rides better, gets better fuel mileage, better transmission and has more power. The only gripe is the interior scratches easily and the turning radius is not as tight as the Tacoma. I went from a truck I hated to a truck I love to drive. That says it all.