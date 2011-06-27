  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Frontier
  5. Used 2011 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Frontier
5(71%)4(23%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
35 reviews
Write a review
See all Frontiers for sale
List Price Range
$13,690 - $15,400
Used Frontier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Frontier!

dafowler88, 03/27/2013
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Frontier PRO-4X in Jan '12 for $26,500. It was a slightly used 2011 model with 5700 miles. I couldn't be happier. The only thing I have had to do to it after putting 20k miles on it is change the battery which was replaced under warranty. The gas mileage is my only gripe, but I can live with that as I only have a 5 mile drive to work both ways (average 15.8, mostly city driving). I went with the Frontier over the Tacoma and F150 V6 mostly becuase of value but also because I just think it's a much better looking truck than either of the latter two. The 4-wheel drive system is second to none (Maybe Jeep, I suppose). It has great get-up. UPDATE 3/27/2016: Truck has been wonderful. I have almost 95k miles on it now and I haven't had the first issue with it. I actually just sold it due to the fact that we're having another child and two car seats in the back of this thing is not going to fly. Unfortunate. I absolutely love this truck. Would recommend to anyone. I will miss it dearly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

First mid-size pickup.

rdpope, 05/17/2011
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have recently purchased the 2011 4X4 SV crew cab with the long bed. I have been quite impressed with the added safety features, good HP and handeling of this vechile. I traded an 06 Sierra for this vechile, and yes it is a tighter fit for me  63&#8243; 215 lbs, but its not bad. Not sure I would want to ride in the back for very long; but its perfect for my 7 and 9 y.o boys. My father ownes a Chevy Colorado; I have say the Nissan far outpaces the Chevy both in interior design, comfort and ride. I looked at both the Frontier and the Tacoma. I just could not justify the higher price of the Tacoma. The Frontier has better HP, more room in the crew cabs rear seat, and again has more standard sa

Report Abuse

Best of the Compact 4-doors

jim_xeod, 06/23/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I , like everyone else, deliberated over this or the Tacoma. Unlike most others, I have owned 6 different Toyotas throughout the years. This is no bash on Toyota, but the just do not make a model comparable to this one. I will explain: I was replacing a Limited 4Runner. Leather, sunroof, heated seats, power seats, ect. To get this from Toyota, you have to get a Tundra. No leather, sunroof, power or heated seats in the Tacoma. The Tundra is a great vehicle, but too large for my needs, and I only require a V6. All that was left was to test drive the Frontier SL. Wow. That sums it up.

Report Abuse

Great truck

mark383, 08/14/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought a new 2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 Prerunner and never really liked it. It was way too sensitive to any wind. It took a tight grip on the steering wheel to keep it on the road on a windy day. If it had been windy the day I test drove it, I would never had bought it. The Frontier drives great on windy days and very little wind noise compared to the Tacoma. It rides better, gets better fuel mileage, better transmission and has more power. The only gripe is the interior scratches easily and the turning radius is not as tight as the Tacoma. I went from a truck I hated to a truck I love to drive. That says it all.

Report Abuse

Nice ride.

Moe, 11/30/2015
SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Turning radius is horrible. Fuel mileage leaves much to be desired. Could have more ground clearance but a 3" lift is very cheap allowing for 32" tires. That being said those are my only three gripes. Has lots of power for a V6. Warms up fast on cold days. Lots of handy storage compartments. Superior lighting was a must for me since I work at night hence I do a lot of night driving. The headlights are very bright without using high beams. The interior lights are also bright and encompass the entire cab. The rear seats fold down or up allowing for storage space for large objects you don't want in the bed of the truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Frontiers for sale

Related Used 2011 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles