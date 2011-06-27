Used 2008 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(79%)4(18%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Nissan Quality

Gary, 05/11/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck based on the reliability of my older Nissan 4X4 pickup which I purchased new in 1984 and which still runs well. This '08 vehicle is solidly built and engineered to accommodate the demands of a truck which is used for work both on the highway and off-road. Shifting is exceptionally smooth and power from the V-6 is plentiful. Excellent handling on mountainous terrain and in winter weather. Interior features are accessible and comfortable for +6ft. passengers. Rear Jump seats not designed for long-haul comfort but space is useful for stowing items needing protection from the weather. Fuel economy has been 21 mpg highway driving. Utilitrack system a big plus.

3rd review at 18mos of ownership

whilte knight, 08/24/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

After 18 mos, still a great truck and I am very happy with it. No mechanical problems at all. Service at dealership has been great. Just got back from a trip into the Colorado Mtns. and it did great on the steep and winding roads. Plenty of power with the 4cylinder. Got my best gas mileage yet of 27.3 mpg coming down out of the mountains. So far have averaged 24 mpg in 13,000 miles of driving with 90% as highway driving. No towing.

Nissan

Eric rothausrn, 08/10/2018
SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Had to replace water pump 3 times due to engine vibration wearing out the bearings.

08 Frontier SE 4cyl 5spd

20Frontier08, 04/08/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck brand new w/400 miles on it. I have 19,435 on it now (still low miles). Gas mileage is great and I love everything about it. I am a tech for Nissan at the dealership I bought it from and they treated me great! I upgraded the exhaust to an IMPO side exit exhaust and added a K&N air filter and it really helped it a lot. I drive the interstate every day, 40 miles round trip just to work and it handles great on the highway. Everything about this truck is so pleasing and fun to drive too.

Great Value

Dan, 07/30/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased the end of March. Have put around 4600 miles on in 4 months without an incident. Performance is incredible, handling is superb for a 4wd truck and the ride is very comfortable, but it is still a truck with a light back end. Mileage is on par with the EPA average. The light output from the headlights is not the best, highly recommend getting the foglights as they help a great deal. Only issue thus far is a cracked windshield washer nozzle which is being replaced under warranty in a few days. I was torn between the Frontier, Ranger, and Tacoma. This truck can not be beat for its value, power and practicality.

