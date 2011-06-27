Used 2006 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Mixed Feelings kevymckev , 02/02/2013 15 of 20 people found this review helpful I have been the sole owner of my 06' SE Frontier since it rolled off the lot in July of 06'. The truck had a great V6 power & solid comfort and excellent affordability.My opinion changes after a serious accident with this truck. The key benefit was how well this truck absorbed a major collision. The truck immediatly lowered and reduced the impact i felt..preventing serious injury on my part. I love this truck for that.I have lost 100 miles to the tank of gas. Pre-Accident i was getting 350 miles per tank. Now i only get a meager 250. The power of my V6 has been reduced drastically.I have also replaced the battery 4 times with this truck. Only 100,000 miles on it.This truck had potential Report Abuse

Great All-Around Truck jaynovak , 04/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have driven exclusively Nissan Cars and Trucks since 1987, as have my 2 sons. Never had any problems with them. This 4.0 6 speed has awesome power and load capacities. I was driving 25 miles to work on rural roads and getting 24 mpg at 60-70 mph. Now retired and drive in town, and still get 22 mpg. 2 hints for mileage, drive easily when you accelerate and use a good grade of gas. I was getting 20 mpg using a discount gas, but switched to shell and get steady 22+, using regular.

Great truck Frank , 01/17/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for 3 years and have 64K miles. I have only done normal maintenance and the first set of brake pads. Absolutely no issues at all. Plenty of power, great off road and long distance truck.

Forget Toyota AMP , 08/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I really did love my Toyota, it saved my life from a 5 time DUI villain. The truck and I both sustained injuries but Toyota did not survive. I test drove both. In the end I went with Nissan for the following reasons. Nissan offers a king cab 4wd v-6 six speed for about the same price as a reg cab 4wd 4 banger Tacoma. Also the Nissan has alot more room inside. When I was hit, I cracked my head on the doorpost. I know several Tacoma owners who have identical scars. The reason is, the doorpost on a Tacoma is about 2 inches from your head.The Frontier is just much more truck, drives like a caddie, stronger v-6 than my 96 Firebird, and 6 speed gets 20 mpg. And somehow I found an honest dealer