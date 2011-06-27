Used 2006 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews
Mixed Feelings
I have been the sole owner of my 06' SE Frontier since it rolled off the lot in July of 06'. The truck had a great V6 power & solid comfort and excellent affordability.My opinion changes after a serious accident with this truck. The key benefit was how well this truck absorbed a major collision. The truck immediatly lowered and reduced the impact i felt..preventing serious injury on my part. I love this truck for that.I have lost 100 miles to the tank of gas. Pre-Accident i was getting 350 miles per tank. Now i only get a meager 250. The power of my V6 has been reduced drastically.I have also replaced the battery 4 times with this truck. Only 100,000 miles on it.This truck had potential
Great All-Around Truck
Have driven exclusively Nissan Cars and Trucks since 1987, as have my 2 sons. Never had any problems with them. This 4.0 6 speed has awesome power and load capacities. I was driving 25 miles to work on rural roads and getting 24 mpg at 60-70 mph. Now retired and drive in town, and still get 22 mpg. 2 hints for mileage, drive easily when you accelerate and use a good grade of gas. I was getting 20 mpg using a discount gas, but switched to shell and get steady 22+, using regular.
Great truck
I have owned this vehicle for 3 years and have 64K miles. I have only done normal maintenance and the first set of brake pads. Absolutely no issues at all. Plenty of power, great off road and long distance truck.
Forget Toyota
I really did love my Toyota, it saved my life from a 5 time DUI villain. The truck and I both sustained injuries but Toyota did not survive. I test drove both. In the end I went with Nissan for the following reasons. Nissan offers a king cab 4wd v-6 six speed for about the same price as a reg cab 4wd 4 banger Tacoma. Also the Nissan has alot more room inside. When I was hit, I cracked my head on the doorpost. I know several Tacoma owners who have identical scars. The reason is, the doorpost on a Tacoma is about 2 inches from your head.The Frontier is just much more truck, drives like a caddie, stronger v-6 than my 96 Firebird, and 6 speed gets 20 mpg. And somehow I found an honest dealer
Piece of junk
I hate this truck, nothing but trouble. Every sensor went bad. Radiator went bad. Broke on inside one big mess Nissan would not fix. Transmission gone bad. Can't fine a new one. Will never buy another one. Should have stayed with Toyota
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2006 Nissan Frontier King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner