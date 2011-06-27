Used 2001 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Been an outstanding truck
First off I don't write reviews, but i thought I would make an exception. I bought my 2001 ad crew cab used in 2003 with about 30k on the clock. I have it a 3 inch lift and a few other mods, fast forward to 2015 and I still have the truck, 190k now and it still gets compliments and it still runs great. I would not hesitate to drive it anywhere, in fact I still use it to go on road trips across multiple states some times towing a travel trailer, it has held up well. I thought I would write this review because I've seen people say "I'll never buy a Nissan again" "my toyota never had problems" and that may be true, however I also have a 1990 hardbody that I bought used in 97 and it now is approaching the 300k Mark and other than 2 clutches and a timing chain, it's still running great, and i also have two very good friends who both have toyotas, both with 22re and both didn't make it very far past 145k before a rebuild was in order, now I'm not digging toyota, I believe they make good vehicles, and quite honestly ,that's what I originally wanted to buy, but I am far happier with my nissans. They have been super reliable, you will usually see the reviews of people who think they have been wronged somehow, and things do happen, but I have owned 4 kids and and they are very reliable. Love my frontier, it's been my daily driver for 12 years,and just now the leather seat is starting to wear out, supercharger is still original. It does not leak or burn anything, the gas mileage would be my only complaint. I average 15mpg but I also have larger tires...can't say enough good things about the truck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow what a truck
This truck has it all. It might be a slight bit underpowed in the street raceing sence but for pulling power its nuts. im a farmer i wnated a mid sized truck to haul stuff with and be able to handle mud and snow and still have balls but not be a huge beast like the dodges or fords full sized ones. anyway this truck can do this 4500 pounds on the hitch ( gotta get one installed not on the bumper) plus 1400 on the back of the box. the rpms barly move going 110 kph on the highway. super tough not one thing to repplace on it after 120000km bout 100000 miles other then oil and air filters and greasinf it up well. it can haul alot of people to.
Give me tires or give me death!!!
Nice truck overall. Interior nice but a little small. Back seat okay for kids but not for adults. Replaced the supercharger under warranty. Gas mileage horrible compared to my 93 frontier. Biggest problem are the tires. The high performance 17 inch tires are no good. They only get 15- 18k miles and I get many flats on the dirt rds I travel. The only available tire is $220.00 apiece. UGH!! I find the 4ft bed too small as well. I put a cap on mine which eliminates the use of the bed extender. Truck looks nice and have had minimal function problems. I have 54k for mileage and had to replace the back springs and need a whole exhaust system. Can you say time to trade.
Nice but....
This truck is an average truck with good in-your-face, like it or leave it styling. The average comments come from the following: Bad Stuff: 1) Underpowered for towing / hauling (yes - even with the supercharged engine) 2) Sloppy transmission with poor ratio's for towing / hauling 3) Horrifing gas milage for a small truck! (14.5 MPG city - 14.5 MPG highway) 4) Exhaust Header that cracks about every 40K miles (has been covered under warranty) 5) Finicky about fuel - requires 93 octane to avoid knocking and supercharger cut-outs. 6) Steering Effort is High Good Stuff: 7) Off-Road Capabilities 8) Seats - very comfortable (leather) 9) Dash Layout - easy to navigate with gloves LOOKS!
Great vehicle
I have owned this vehicle since the beginning. Currently it has about 210,000 miles on it and it it no longer my daily driver. I primarily use it for yard work, mulch, etc. I have had some problems with the vehicle but that had to do with a wreck and not a manufacturer issue. When I did have a problem (this year had a rear axle problem), the dealer and Nissan worked with me to fix it at no cost to me and even provided a me a loaner vehicle for over a month. Overall the vehicle has been a good truck. Every vehicle will have issues (supercharger) and I have owned practically every brand out there. This is one brand that I would do again.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2001 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner