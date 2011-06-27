Used 2017 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
NEW ARMADA IS THE DEAL OF THE DAY!
We were looking for a BIG SUV for awhile. Looked at both new and used GMC Denali, Escalade, VW Touareg, AUDI Q5 and QX80. Some of the prices are just outrageous. Saw this Executive Driven (had 4,000 miles on it) Armada Platinum and was totally impressed in the fit and finish as well as the ride. The interior is really high-end. Exterior color - Copper Red - VERY rich metallic. You do not think you are sitting in a NISSAN and my wife compared it to the quality of an Audi, Escalade, and Denali. No difference than the QX-80 except in price AND gas requirement (same engine - 390HP (regular) for the Armada, 410HP (Premium) for the QX-80). Traded in a 2008 Mazda CX-7 that needed Premium gas (averaged about19MPG vs, the ARMADA at 16.2MPH w/ regular). When you compare SUVs needing Premium instead of Regular, the ARMADA is actually cheaper to run than the smaller CX-7 was. Same goes for ANY SUVs you compare it with. For only 20HP more, the QX-80 needs to burn premium. You will NOT notice a 20HP difference. SO, it is not worth the added $28,000 sticker price (or 60-80 cent price difference in gas grades). List sticker on the Platinum was a little over $63,000. Same loaded QX-80 $91,000+. Denalis and Escalades cost even more money and I do not see paying the premium for them. As the title says, it is The Deal of the Day. Rides well and I am impressed with the pick-up and interior quality on it (other car is a Bentley Flying Spur). If you need the extra towing capacity (8500 pounds), everything is standard - so are bigger brakepads, heavier suspension, etc. comes with it. If you don't tow, you still get the added heavy-duty parts.(no optional Tow package - everything is standard and that should add to resale value later when you sell). ALSO - got the extended warranty from NISSAN to go to 10 year, 120,000 miles. If you are going to keep the SUV for awhile, this is a great investment. It covers everything - except the usual wear-and-tear items - tires, etc. (it is transferable - again, think added resale value). To me, great package - and we usually keep our cars a long time. Had several Nissans before this (2 300ZXs, Axxess, and Maxima) This truck is based on the NISSAN Patrol which is sold internationally and used by the UN Peacekeeping Forces. (solid). Although built in Japan, the V8 engine is built in Tennessee (American-made), so you ARE buying best of both worlds. If you are looking to buy the most you can for your money - this is it! Unless you need to say you are driving an Infiniti QX-80 to impress your friends AND pay a lot more at the gas pump. UPDATE- after 20,000 Miles - Great choice. Let me say it again, GREAT choice. Saving money by not having to pump Premium into it. Rides very well, just changed out Brake Fluids with another Oil Change and rotated tires. Many people think it's a QX-80 - Save your money and just buy the Armada Platinum. Went to Dealer and was treated very nicely. This is the best Nissan offers. Glad we waited til this platform (*based on the Nissan Patrol) came out. Wife enjoys driving it (she is five foot) and is very comfortable in handling it. No buyer's remorse here. An EXCELLENT buy. UPDATE - Checking in at over 31,400 miles - NO repairs. Oil and Filter changes have been only maintenance, plus tire rotation, a new cabin air filter and change of brake fluids. Using some of the technology more. The GPS map is always good to flick on to follow what roads you are on and what major intersections are coming up. Getting a little better gas mileage - 16.4 - 16.8 MPG. Putting in mid-range gas every 3-4 fill-ups. Thinking about getting an Exec-Driven Nissan Altima 3.5L. (a HOT car for the money) for an additional car because all the controls/ screen on it are the same. Will be keeping the Nissan Armada for a LONG time. UPDATE - 1/5/2019. No repairs - just changing Oil & Filters (and Transmission fluid). Did put on new tires (Bridgestone Duelers). Truck drives great. Fast and comfortable. I DID go back and buy a 2017 Exec Driven Altima 3.5L and it is also great (fast and runs on regular). The Armada was a great choice and what I saved by not buying an Infiniti QX-80 (basically the same truck for $28K more) I bought a loaded Exec-driven Altima (4-door) with the 3.5L V-6. Would highly recommend BOTH vehicles I bought as good choices for the money.
The New Armada is a Beast!! In a Good Way!!!
Tows my 7,000 boat and gear w no problems. Solid and smooth. The self leveling rear end works great. The safety nannies are awesome. The AC is awesome in the 110 plus degree heat in Phoenix. I shopped the GMC Yukon Denali against this new Armada. It's a much better value than the Denali. After test driving 3 new Denalis and finding vibration in all 3 I switched to looking at this new Armada.. The main reasons I purchased the Armada are 1) better value for the money 2) No vibrations, smooth, powerful and really tight - no rattles/noises 3) Nice looking and different than the typical GM or Ford form factors 4) 9+ inches ground clearance 5) All the safety technology 6) like the rear heater/AC venting in the back better.... Well I traded this in for a truck. But after a year of ownership I would buy another one. It’s far and above any GM or Ford product despite the media’s reviews of it. Go drive one yourself.
Very Pleased
Great looking SUV with a great ride. Acceleration is very fast...and it runs very quite on the road. Of the large SUV's, to me it is the sharpest looking. Also, for all the amenities you get in the Platinum Armada, value wise it is pretty good. I have had it two months...and overall very satisfied. I got the bucket seats in the middle row...and it is fantastic for the kids. Update, all good. Runs great and have not had one single problem. Very comfortable, powerful ride. The platinum model is the way to go....looks great. Update, now up to 34k miles. Runs great. Only thing I changed out early were the tires to Michelin's, I just prefer them. Friends/family who ride in the vehicle always give compliments on the ride, power, and looks. Not one thing has gone wrong. Update 61,000..all still good. Changed out the Michelins to Nittos, much better and continues to run super smooth. No mechanical problems of any kind.
Comparison to Tahoe ltz
I understood he Tahoe LTZ. Purchase price was over 10,000 more than my new Armada 4 wheel drive Platinum. The Armada is by far the better deal. None of the nagging creeks and rattling of the LTZ. Better power, more technology, much nicer interior. I will not buy another Chevy product
Passed 70,000 miles in 18 months.
70,000+ miles and not one squeak or rattle and never been back to the dealer for any repairs, adjustments or repairs. A real workhorse. UPDATE: Have owned 2 years now. Just this week replaced the battery and got a front brake job.
