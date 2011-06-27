Used 2014 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
Perfect Options
I actually use the features of a large SUV. I frequently use seating for 8 so a 2nd row bench seat was a must have feature. Leather seats and DVs were a required luxury. In addition I wanted actual tires, not the wagon wheels that new SUVs come equipped with recently. Believe it or not, that is a very difficult combination to find in today's market. I was surprised to find the luxury and utility combination I needed in the Nissan Armada. Glad I did. Very nice running, powerful, luxurious and filled with usable technology. All seats are comfortable with good legroom. Whole family loves it on the highway, dirt roads and around town. Price is very good for the group.
Absolutely in love with my BEAST
I stepped up from my honda pilot and purchased this beast. I love it. I have the blue one. Very pretty color. I purchased this certified used. I love the comfort. More comfortable than my couch. I love the ease of getting in and out including the 3rd row. I pull a small trailer with it with 4 wheelers. I would have never done that with the honda. The honda pilot was very difficult to get into the 3rd row. This one is perfect. I have never never been so pleased with a vehicle before. I did not think I would like it because of it's size. Then I drove it. WOW. Reviews read that it gets poor gas mileage. My honda averaged 18-19 mpg. This is a much bigger vehicle v8 pulling a trailer up and down country road hills of Hocking Hills, Ohio and it averages 15.6mpg. So tell me, how is that considered poor mileage? One thing I would recommend.... When you get into the third row, you step where the second row seats sit, there is no floor mat there. I purchased my mats from weather tec because the third row mat goes under the second row seats. Now if you want a review on my weather tec mats, second row doesn't fit or look good. Front and third row are great. Every single person that has been in my beast absolutely loves it. Just as I do. Of course, they don't get to drive it. I used to be a nervous freeway driver (especially beside a semi) that is no longer the case. I love sitting up high. The only issue that I have had is with the window seals. The seals at the bottom of the windshield have both needed to be re-glued. I love my beast. I have had this vehicle for a year now. I am still in love!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice SUV, Very roomy and comfortable drive
Got the truck from CarMax Nissan in MD. The truck is very comfortable to drive, and very roomy inside.
Sponsored cars related to the Armada
Related Used 2014 Nissan Armada SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner