Used 2014 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Armada
4.7
3 reviews
Perfect Options

nutfarmer, 01/29/2014
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I actually use the features of a large SUV. I frequently use seating for 8 so a 2nd row bench seat was a must have feature. Leather seats and DVs were a required luxury. In addition I wanted actual tires, not the wagon wheels that new SUVs come equipped with recently. Believe it or not, that is a very difficult combination to find in today's market. I was surprised to find the luxury and utility combination I needed in the Nissan Armada. Glad I did. Very nice running, powerful, luxurious and filled with usable technology. All seats are comfortable with good legroom. Whole family loves it on the highway, dirt roads and around town. Price is very good for the group.

Absolutely in love with my BEAST

cmt1, 05/14/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I stepped up from my honda pilot and purchased this beast. I love it. I have the blue one. Very pretty color. I purchased this certified used. I love the comfort. More comfortable than my couch. I love the ease of getting in and out including the 3rd row. I pull a small trailer with it with 4 wheelers. I would have never done that with the honda. The honda pilot was very difficult to get into the 3rd row. This one is perfect. I have never never been so pleased with a vehicle before. I did not think I would like it because of it's size. Then I drove it. WOW. Reviews read that it gets poor gas mileage. My honda averaged 18-19 mpg. This is a much bigger vehicle v8 pulling a trailer up and down country road hills of Hocking Hills, Ohio and it averages 15.6mpg. So tell me, how is that considered poor mileage? One thing I would recommend.... When you get into the third row, you step where the second row seats sit, there is no floor mat there. I purchased my mats from weather tec because the third row mat goes under the second row seats. Now if you want a review on my weather tec mats, second row doesn't fit or look good. Front and third row are great. Every single person that has been in my beast absolutely loves it. Just as I do. Of course, they don't get to drive it. I used to be a nervous freeway driver (especially beside a semi) that is no longer the case. I love sitting up high. The only issue that I have had is with the window seals. The seals at the bottom of the windshield have both needed to be re-glued. I love my beast. I have had this vehicle for a year now. I am still in love!

Nice SUV, Very roomy and comfortable drive

tropo, 07/04/2014
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got the truck from CarMax Nissan in MD. The truck is very comfortable to drive, and very roomy inside.

