Used 2008 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
One of the best purchases I've made!
Two years ago, I had been off of a my Lexus GX lease and wanted something bigger. I was interested in the new However, I just happened to stop by the Nissan dealer to look at the Pathfinder and fell in love with the Armada. It has everything that is needed in a vehicle of its caliber. The rear parking sonar is standard on the Armada while toptional on other large SUV's (should be standard on every large car for safety reasons). But it's been a true gem to drive and very reliable. Lease is about to end soon so I am looking into getting another Armada.I would definitely recommend this car to anyone looking for an SUV. Poor gas mileage, but it is reliable, safe and has good resale value later.
Love my 08 want a 2010
I love my 08 armada, went from a 06 Toyota 4-runner to the armada for more room, 3rd row seating, & better ride. Discovered that it drove a lot better by 100%. We had no children at the time of purchase but had 3 dogs. Great family vehicle for evacuations from Louisiana & vacations, dogs love it. Didn't buy extended warranty at time of purchase because wasn't sure if I'd be satisfied & keep it past 3 years/36,000 mile warranty. Now after 2 years & 4 months & over 31,000 miles with now 4 dogs & 1st baby on the way any day now I'm ready for a 2010 with extended warranty this time. We looked at the Yukon & Tahoe but the seats don't fold down into the floor to make the back completely even.
Stop Looking, This is it!!
After some long thought I chose the Armada over a Tahoe. After owning a week I wonder why I ever cosidered a Tahoe. Fully loaded this baby comes with options that would have cost $5000 more than a Tahoe. Everything fits perfect, rides better than our Suburban, has more power. My only problem is why I did not buy one sooner.
Great Truck
Love the space, great improvement from the 04 ride, not as bumpy, a more plush drive. Still drives like an SUV but does not rattle as much as the earlier models. Great improvements on the panels and quality of materials. Being a previous owner of the 04 and 05 models I can assure you this is a great improvement. Love the ride. Love my truck!
Beach blast
Had a ford f-150 for 11 years ,time for a big change,bought an 08 armada. This thing is a beast so much fun to drive around in. I drive it on the beach all summer and never been stuck or had a problem. As far as roomy, I put down the back 2 rows throw my dog in the back and it's like a one bedroom apt back their. As far as mpg sure beats the pick up truck.
