2020 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

StPeteBeach4Winter55 , 02/02/2020 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

20 of 21 people found this review helpful

This is our 3rd Altima & 6th Nissan. We never buy the 1st model year following a complete new generation. We traded our ' 14 Altima SV with 47Kmi for the new Altima. Love the updates both tech and body style. We opted for the optional wheel upgrade and the convenience pkg. The AWD was a easy decision as our other daily driver is our '19 Rogue SV AWD with the mnrf & wheel pkg. Its our 1st Rogue so we leased it but purchased our Altima as its our 3rd in a row. Had 2 Maximas before the Altimas. I must say the new Altima w/ AWD is Nissan's best sedan option. We considered the SR AWD trim pkg but the SV AWD has the best features with the convenience pkg. Best ride, very spirited acceleration and great handling. The Altima is under-rated as its the most comfortable car we have owned and we've had Infiniti's, Saab's, Volvo's, Honda's and a Toyota Tacoma. Plus a few GM products. We leased for years but after our 1st Altima lease in 2011 we've purchased the last 2 as they're the best sedan available. AWD may be new to the Altima but Nissan's premium brand Infiniti has been selling AWD sedans for years with zero issues, so we have no concerns with the Altima's drivetrain. Once you get use to the new exterior styling that allows the Maxima, Altima, new 2020 Sentra, & Versa sedan all share similar attributes. Nissan enlarged the 2020 Sentra much like Honda did with their Civic, but Toyota didn't enlarge the new Corolla which will hurt it. The 2020 Sentra is similar in size to the 2011 Altima and especially the 1st & 2nd generation Altima. I expect now that we are both retired and spending our winters in FL, we will keep our Altima in FL, but the drive down last month allows me to also share the new Altima is a GREAT road trip car just like the last generation '13-18 Altima having the most comfortable front seats. I know your thinking why buy the AWD version if you're keeping your Altima in FL? Have you ever driven on the interstate during a FL down pour, well we have many times and it provides added piece of mind knowing that all 4 tires with stability control turned on will help keep our Altima headed safely in the correct direction when experiencing hydroplaning. Plus I ordered AWD just in case we decide to drive back to NY in mid-December for the holidays rather than flying. Go for a test drive if you're in the market for a family sedan. Other than the Subaru Legacy, the Accord, Camry, Sonata & Optima don't offer AWD. Plus both our previous '14 & new '20 Altima get better mpg than our neighbors '12 Civic & '17 Elantra including AWD. Make sure to test drive the SV trim pkg Altima as its the volume leading pkg but the 2.5S trim, now the base model is every bit as comfortable as the other trim levels. We always get the middle trim pkg on all our vehicles as we appreciate the extra features but we don't need the SL Platinum pkg besides the SV pkg provides heated seats and you can add a heated steering wheel if desired. We didn't opt for the heated steering wheel but the heated seats are a must have and standard remote start with standard climate control allows me to set the temperature at 70 year around. In the winter it warms up & summer it cools down, all standard with the SV trim. Add the convenience pkg if you want the extras w/o having to put up with leather seats in the summer. Never again. Our 2011 Altima had the SL trim as it was a dealer demo and we got it for less than the SV trim w/convenience pkg. Our Maximas each had cloth. Hoping that AWD will be an option on the Maxima as it would be nice to have another one someday, and maybe a 2.0T will replace the 6cyl as the Altima no longer has the optional 6cyl, but rather a turbo 4cyl. Enjoy your test drive and remember the only other AWD sedan that's not in the $35K+ starting MSRP is the Subaru Legacy and although its a new generation for 22020,the Altima has much more updated styling inside and out. The only complaint I have which may be age related is our Altima doesn't have a CD player but our '19 Rogue does and so does the 2020 Rogue. Check out the next generation Rogue via google. You may want to grab a leftover ' 19 or a '20. It may be like the new Altima was for me, it took about a year to grow on me and now I love the Altima. The new Honda Accord did the opposite. At 1st it was attention grabbing but after a few months I grew to really not care for it. The '93-'97 generation Accord is why we became Nissan customers buying a ' 95 Maxima our 1st Nissan.