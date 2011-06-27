Used 2006 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
172,000 miles and no problems
I bought my Altima in 2009 with 40,000 miles on it. It's now at 172,000 miles and still runs perfectly. It has been driven very hard the entire time I have had it. I drive the car 100mph+ on a weekly basis and it has never failed me. All I have done is change the oil every 3000 miles. I've had to replace the brakes a few times which has more to do with how I drive than anything else. I would highly recommend an Altima to anyone who is looking for a dependable vehicle. It's not the fastest or best handling car on the road but it is more than capable of anything you would need. Only complaint might be that it handled poorly in the snow when I used to live in Michigan.
Best car I have ever owned.
I bought this car with 42,000 miles and now have 252,000. I have had no problems with the engine or transmission. I always used Mobil 1 synthetic and 5-30 weight because of the close tolerance machining of Japanese engines. I have my transmission flushed every 50,000. It has power but I drive it very gentle now because of the high mileage. The only thing I don't like is that it seems to pull to the right all the time just a little. I think it is from the acceleration of the front wheel drive. I put new tires on and had a laser alignment and still had a slight pull. The tires have always wore out perfectly even. I do tire rotation every 5,000. I did have to replace the radiator, battery, starter,shocks and struts. Changing out the front light bulbs is a pain. The last time I had an engine light turn on is because I forgot to change out the spark plugs at 100,000 and actually went 120,000 miles on them. This car has been my most favorite car with the least maintenance I have ever owned.
First time Nissan owner!
This is my first NON-American vehicle. The styling is great. I love the clear lens tail lights. The ride is great, smooth over broken roads. There is noticeable torque steer when taking off quick, but it is controllable. I have the Special Edition Package and I love the steering wheel audio controls, power driver seat and sound system. The trip computer tells me fuel consumption and outside temperature. I'm averaging about 25 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. There is some engine noise at highway speeds, but not unbearable. Great view front, side and rear with large windows and side mirrors.
Truely A Great Car
I've seen all these reviews for sometime, had to add to it. Got mine in 08 with 35k, now it at 172k and still running great. No major issues, just normal wear and tear having to change shocks recently along with the back calipers. I hope to get another 100k. Definitely a great car to get if you are looking for something for your college kid , can find cheap good deals for it.
2000 Nissan Altima
You know that a car will only last as long as you have followed the proper maintenance schedule for the car. I bought this car in 2013 and the previous owner did NOT take care of it. Just dumped it as soon as things started to go wrong. I checked all the oils, fluids and filters and they looked horrible...But the good news is that my son is now driving the same car to college three years later and it continues to performs PAST my expectations. The Altima is now 16 years old and he plans on driving it another two years. Update12/2016 As with any older car there will always be on-going maintenance to do. Just recently, I noticed a small leak in the upper radiator hose connection to the engine block. That gasket after 16 years in finally giving out. So I will be replacing that gasket and the thermostat at the same time. Since it is December I will also be changing the oil again. Temperature is getting down to 0 degrees...brrrr. Still a great car.
