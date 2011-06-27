Used 2002 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Reliable
Purchased this car in 2009 for $6,000 and it has and probably will be one of the best cars I will ever have. The only time it ever broke down once on me was in 2015 when the alternator went out. That was a quick and easy fix, and it was back on the road in no-time. I maintenanced this car regularly and it definitely gave back to me. I was in 2 wrecks in it, I would considered mild to bad. Someone rear-ended me extremely hard and the damage to the car was minimal. The other one someone pulled out in front of me and I t-boned them. The bumper was destroyed, but that was it. The other car was totaled. Extremely safe car and very reliable. The gas mileage could be better, but I love this car regardless.
A solid car with its own Achilles' heel(s)
My '02 Altima has over 200,000 miles on it with little more than normal repairs. Like most Altimas my crankshaft sensor failed around 150k miles. The frame of the car is 100% rust free, except for the floor panels right under the drivers side and passenger side front seats. This again is a common failure with these cars. My radiator started leaking around 150k miles and having to jack the front end of the car up 20" or so off the ground to work the air out of the lines is very annoying, but manageable. At the end of the day I have over 200k miles on the car and have yet to run into repairs I couldn't do myself...and for a woman I can't complain about that.
Awesome car
A lot of people are complaining about their cam shaft sensors. Well my check engine light came on for the exact same problem. Turned out I was just using the wrong type of oil. Make sure you are using 5-30W oil to avoid this problem. After a couple hundred miles with the correct oil in the car the problem went away. Our car is the V6 with a 152,400 miles on it and to date the only problem we've had to fix is replace the seals in the engine, oil cooler and the rear value gasket. The interior is a little cheap I'll admit. But the car def. makes up for it with that fantastic engine. A great car but it has to be maintained
An excellent trooper
Purchased my Altima with 75K miles, it now has 191K miles. Nothing really major that I can complain about, it's taken my abuse very well. My CONS would be: Cam Shaft sensor failed around 150K miles. Both rear calipers seized around 100K miles. #4 cylinder ignition coil failed around 175K miles. BOSE CD changer is completely unreliable. Pop out gasoline door is horrendous, I need to use a prybar to get it open. Around 150K miles the car started having intermittent difficulties with engine starts...takes 10-15 seconds to start. Mechanic doesn't have a good solution to the problem. Door actuators seize when it's cold out.
DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!! Looks good but repairs are needed every couple of months
I bought this car my sophomore year of college with 109K on it. As soon as I brought it back to school I started seeing problems immediately. It made this rattling noise when the AC was on at idle and so I took it to the dealership and they said it was the belt. Got that fixed for close to $400 and it still to this day rattles when the AC is on at idle. Had to get the crankshaft pos sensor fixed a few months ago. Every time I get it fixed the check engine light is back on about 2 months later. Now it is losing tons of oil and coolant and I am just being told it needs a cat converter and I don't have the money for it. Only has 123K on it. I am def looking for new car. This car is JUNK!
