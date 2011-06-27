Used 1999 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent car
I actually drive an SE with a Auto trans. I got the car at 202000 Km. I used it for 4 years and now it has 310000 km on it. Until 280000 this car was running great. Only got regular repairs like brakes and etc. I didn't change the battery or did an alignment or a tune up and this baby runs awesome. 5/5 for both Engine and transmission. The body tends to rust out but who can complain past 250,000 km. All in all, this is the car if you're a new buyer and need something a bit comfy and still reliable. Comfort level is extraordinary for cars in its class and age.
Nine years and going strong
I bought my Altima new. And after nine years it still runs great, has very good acceleration good gas mileage (28 to 29 hwy)and has proven remarkably reliable. At 110,000 I got a tune-up, new front brakes, new belts and a new front tie rod. Since then minor things (AC charge, new radiator) have been needed but still has original clutch, and even the original battery. And yes, the speakers leave a lot to be desired, and there is occasional wind noise through the windows. But overall Nissan did a fabulous job with this car.
223K Miles and Still Going
I have 223K miles and still going. I love this car. I bought it at 12K miles in 2001. It's had very few problems. The only time I had a serious problem was the alternator went at around 170K. The interior plastic is rather cheap though and my visor attachments had problems. Pretty minor stuff. My husband believes in maintenance so we've changed out parts such as tie rods, spark plugs, radiator (was leaking), CV boot and brakes. Very little maintenance in 11 years. 4 hours in mechanic shop is longest time (alternator). Paint fading, 1 leather seat cracked. At this point the shocks could use replacement, but, even the shocks are better than most cars. 26-29 MPG. Love the Altima!
Best car I have ever owned
I bought my Altima new in 1999, and it now has 240,000 miles. Cranks first time every time, engine still strong, transmission still shifts smoothly. I still love my Altima!
Better than honda and toyota
I bought my altima with 88000 miles on it after owning a Toyota and 2 hondas, have to say both are way overrated,my Altima has been the most dependable car I've ever had, and let me say "some rockin a/c", blows 38 degrees in Florida-ice cold, and the car is so easy to maintain for the do it yourselfer, have not had a single problem yet, now 140,000 miles and going strong
