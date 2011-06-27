Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Loving it
VMayes, 01/03/2019
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I love my 2017 370Z Nismo Tech
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Used but not abused
Dr. J. Cabrera., 05/11/2020
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought this blue touring 370Z with only 8,900 miles and in great condition and I love it. The auto trans is awesome with paddle shifters and the price was in line with a cheap basic new Econo car. It is an old design but very well made and highly desirable for true car aficionados. Highly recommended if you find one well taken care off.
