  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2013 Nissan 370Z
  5. Used 2013 Nissan 370Z NISMO
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 370Z
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,186 - $19,050
Used 370Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awsome Value

starcrzar, 09/25/2012
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

The car is beautiful and is an awesome sight anywhere you happen to find yourself. The ride is not particularly good for city driving (bumpy, pot holed roads) but when you hit the highway your able to run and style with the best. The syncro rev manual transmission will help you shift like a pro. The car corners like its glued to the road it dares you to push harder than you imagine is safe (it will scare you)! Be aware of dealer mark-ups they call it adjusted market value they got me!

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale

Related Used 2013 Nissan 370Z NISMO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles