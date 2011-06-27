Used 2013 Nissan 370Z NISMO Consumer Reviews

starcrzar , 09/25/2012

The car is beautiful and is an awesome sight anywhere you happen to find yourself. The ride is not particularly good for city driving (bumpy, pot holed roads) but when you hit the highway your able to run and style with the best. The syncro rev manual transmission will help you shift like a pro. The car corners like its glued to the road it dares you to push harder than you imagine is safe (it will scare you)! Be aware of dealer mark-ups they call it adjusted market value they got me!