Used 2005 Nissan 350Z Consumer Reviews
An amazing, reliable, and fun car
All around, the best car I've ever owned. I got this car my senior year of high school, with 135,000 miles on it. As you would think, I was scared to death that with all the miles, the car would always be in the shop. I was wrong. This car never had ONE problem with it. Took it back and forth to college for a year as well (140 miles one way). Car is so fun to drive, accelerates fast, and isn't a bad car to drive on long trips. Only downside is the lack of room, but if you're buying a convertible, you would expect that. Had to take the time to write a review on this car, because it never let me down, and was the best car ever. You WILL NOT regret buying this car. Loved my z!
Revenge of the Sith!
This car GREATLY exceeded my expectations for driving in severe snow, rain, and or blistering hot days. It your driving skills are hot this car will not fail you! With the slightest upgrades you will blow a 370Z right off the road! What was Nissan thinking? I LOL every time a mustang, camaro, or any MOPAR gets behind me in a deep curve and it's like engaging the hyperdrive and accelerating to light speed leaving the Galactic villains in the DUST! You have to keep you eye on the oil levels but Installing catch cans seem to sole to oil consumption problem. 32 mpg with the a/c running. The a/c feel like Antarctica! I'm 6'4" and the ride suits me just fine. I need a stretch break after 5 straight hours on the highway but can adjust the seats to make an 8 hr ride. The stability controls are superior! If you skid on ice the ABS brakes engage and the CPU rights the car and set you straight! It's hard to have fun on any slippery surface. You have to turn the Stab. control off then have some fun! I also have a Nissan 240sx xe. It's a lot of fun but the 350Z is double the fun power torque and agility. Every one stares in awe as you cruise or flash by. What ever you do, get one of these! I slipped in oil on the street and totaled my Harley, I chose the 350Z over another Harley and know I made the right decision. Caution: this car exceeds the listed speedometer registered!
fairlady?
i bought my 2005 base 6 sod manual. car runs great. had some little problems but was purchased used at 78k miles. thermostat went out which caused the car to over heat, headlights went out. and battery went bad, all simple problems. after owning it for a year. i noticed transmission makes a rattling noise at idle. also clutch feels very soft, i've read lots of discussions saying clutch's and tranny's go out a lot in these. also nissan dealerships are never helpful. the car is amazing. couldnt have a better sports car for the money. still looks modern, just know that if you buy one, it's a gamble, and the dealership wont help.
Fast, fun, and beautiful.
September, 2012, I was lucky enough to find a 2005 350Z with just 10,500 miles. I bought it from a retiree that garage kept it from day one. In 1.5 years I've already added 20K miles because I want to drive it everywhere I go. It could be a little faster but with 300 horses, it's hard to complain about. It also draws a lot of looks and I get compliments often. Mine is Daytona Blue and the color really pops. I did replace the Bose stereo but there's nothing else you can do to make this car any better. The gas mileage in the city isn't great, around 19mpg, but I took it on a 1,500 mile trip, all highway with the AC on, and got an average of 31mpg, believe it or not.
Z Lover for life!!!!
Purchased a 2005 Z Roadster Enthusiast with 91k miles. It was in good condition (better than most I saw). The performance/engine are in excellent condition. My husband is doing some interior work. This car will look new come this weekend. I LOVE THIS CAR! I have never owned a Z. I hated driving, it was something I had to do. Now I drive for no reason at all. I never imagined a 9 year old beauty would make everyday so much better! Even at it's age no one can guess how old it is. They stare at this car! It's Chrome Silver Metallic with the burnt orange seats (love those). The speed, handling, appearance, EVERYTHING is 5 plus stars. Get ready for compliments. One of the best made cars EVER!
