Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
This Car Rocks!
Found one with very low miles in pristine condition and just had to have it. Much faster and handles way better than the older ones by leaps and bounds! Do not buy it unless you know for a fact when the timing belt was replaced. The book say replace at 60K and they are serious about that. Cost on replacing the belt and water pumps is like 1200.00 so add that to the price of car and drive it to a Nissan dealer that day! It will break even if you are driving like grandma (and you won't, TRUST)! If it breaks, it will destroy the engine!! Even if it breaks while trying to start the engine. It is easy to get 300K+ out of one if you do this! If not, you will pay!
Fun to drive & catches a lot of eyes
The Nissan 300zx Twin Turbo, is a car that with a few modifations can real shock you with their power output. It comes stock with 300 hp, by adding after market turbos, turbo regulator, duel air intake & filters, and performance chip you will be able to outperform most sport cars on the road today. This will easily put you at over 400 hp. This will whip a new Corvette, BMW M3, Etc. When dealing with turbos power is so easy to gain, and you will gain so much more than in non turbo cars. If you want to spend money, because they can be expensive to maintain. I give this car an A, Thanks!
Hands down most fun car EVER
I've only had this car for about 4 months but this car handles and accelerates better than some V8 cars I've owned/driven. I bought it with it needing injectors. Since then, it is absolutely AWESOME! I have a '93 twin turbo Stealth R/T, & a '00 Mustang GT and even w/ the Z being a non-turbo, it'll whip BOTH their a$$es, feels like a more solid, quality built car & is a lot more fun to drive. Just beware of mashing the gas halfway into a corner- it likes to swap ends, & get "squirrely". It'll also turn the back tires into pollution pretty easily at stop lights. Even being 20 yrs old, the styling/design has held up really well. I was in love w/ these cars when i was in H.S. & still am.
Sexy and Secure
As a new owner of a used 1990 Twin Turbo 300ZX, I must tell u that I'm extremely pleased. I've wanted a Twin Turbo every since I drove my friends. The ultimate power in this vehicle is astounding, and it's an automatic. I was counseled that in the Twin Turbo models the automatic is the best choice because of problems with clutch and rear differential in those years. I've only had it for a week, but it's been a week of absolute pure Z pleasure.
Ultimate Sports Car
Despite the car being 12 years old, it still looks very modern in styling. I still get a lot of looks from Motorists on the highway and I still can kick mustang, camaro & porche A$$ with just my stock Turbo engine that runs as smooth and powerful as if it had 20K miles on it. The paint is still shiney glossy, the body form is still sexy, even sexier thatn todays modern styles by far, the drive is Absolute fun and the handling is beyond real... This is THE sports car without the Mercedes/Porche namebrand...I am the envy of all my friends, the girls love it and their squeals match the powerful acceleration from my twin turbos. I Love it...
Sponsored cars related to the 300ZX
Related Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner