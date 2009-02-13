Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

  • 1990 Nissan 300ZX GS
    used

    1990 Nissan 300ZX GS

    55,720 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,000

    Details
  • 1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2
    used

    1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2

    115,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 1993 Nissan 300ZX
    used

    1993 Nissan 300ZX

    157,398 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 1996 Nissan 300ZX
    used

    1996 Nissan 300ZX

    53,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details

This Car Rocks!
VintageMoon,02/13/2009
Found one with very low miles in pristine condition and just had to have it. Much faster and handles way better than the older ones by leaps and bounds! Do not buy it unless you know for a fact when the timing belt was replaced. The book say replace at 60K and they are serious about that. Cost on replacing the belt and water pumps is like 1200.00 so add that to the price of car and drive it to a Nissan dealer that day! It will break even if you are driving like grandma (and you won't, TRUST)! If it breaks, it will destroy the engine!! Even if it breaks while trying to start the engine. It is easy to get 300K+ out of one if you do this! If not, you will pay!
