Used 1990 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 55,720 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,000
- 115,949 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 157,398 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
- 53,459 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,990
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 300ZX
Overall Consumer Rating4.828 Reviews
VintageMoon,02/13/2009
Found one with very low miles in pristine condition and just had to have it. Much faster and handles way better than the older ones by leaps and bounds! Do not buy it unless you know for a fact when the timing belt was replaced. The book say replace at 60K and they are serious about that. Cost on replacing the belt and water pumps is like 1200.00 so add that to the price of car and drive it to a Nissan dealer that day! It will break even if you are driving like grandma (and you won't, TRUST)! If it breaks, it will destroy the engine!! Even if it breaks while trying to start the engine. It is easy to get 300K+ out of one if you do this! If not, you will pay!