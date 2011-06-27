Used 1993 Nissan 240SX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
It is G-R-E-A-T!
We bought this car about two weeks ago, for a very very low price, it has everything minus the auto tranny and leather seats. It handles great at any speed and has lot of power. I don't care much for the seats, but I suppose you can't have it all. 156k later still runs great!
I LOVE MY CAR!!!!
My 93 240 has 90k. We just got back from a 2k mile trip, my car handled like a CHAMP! We were getting almost 400 mls/tank(12 Gal tank)! It was hot & we had the air going the whole time, it blew ice cold! It has its wears & tears that need replacing on any car after 90k, but we've decided to work on it as a project car. It already has a lot of get up & go power, but we plan on beefing up the engine(maybe TURBO), adding fog lights, chrome rims etc. With this car there are net based clubs that help with upgrades. It'll be fun! I would reccomend this car to anyone. It has been a great car for me & I have no plans to sell it.
my 240 sx
my 240 is black,and own this car for about 13 months now and have put 16,000miles on it and heres what i,ve done..new starter,new water pump,2 rear brake calabuers,4 new tires,4 brake rotors,wiper blades,.....motor is running smooth and quiet.this car has a 5 speed i belive this car will be around for another 100,000miles.
Wonderful Car
Absolutely wonderful car! Bought this car brand new way back in 1993..and I still own it. Has the power for a 4cyl/2.4 L eng. and reasonably good mileage. Hatchback model (w/c I have) w/rear seats both folded down makes this sporty car look like an SUV in carrying capacity. Am planning to keep it despite the fact that it has over 170,000 already in the odometer.
The 240 SX is very fun
The 240 SX is an extreamly well built machine, the potent 2.4 ka24de motor puts out alot of torque and power for a little car of its weight. It handels extreamly well and feels so good to drive, the 5 speeds are so easy to shift and the hydrolic clutch feels very nice.
