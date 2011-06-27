Used 1992 Nissan 240SX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My 92 240sx
Bought the car brand new when it first came out and still have it till this day. Put about 230,000 miles on it about 2 years ago and did a motor swap to sr20det. Best car ever driven in my life. Would never get rid of it. Nissan is releasing there new 240sx in 2010. should be sweet cuz its coming turbo
Can Never Part With It...
Bought my 240SX in 1992 brand new and after 17 years it runs like the day I bought it! Now has 250000 km but still doesn't burn a drop of oil. I test drive and rent alot of cars but always am glad to come back to my 240!! Very easy to work on and parts everywhere! The car is very well put together in a common sense kind of way. I will be extremely sad the day I have to part with this fantastic car!!!! I still bet a couple of offers a year to sell it!...Noooo way!!!!
nice
popular enthusiast car. very reliable, sporty.
My 92 Nissan 240SX
I purchased my 240SX based soley on appearance. I thought "this is one hot looking car". The car was in superior physical and mechanical condition for a car that was 8 years old. The 240 is not the fastest car out there, but one of the best handling cars I know of. Accelerating through the gears is an exhilarating experience, pegging the spedometer happens before you know it. This vehicle outperforms most vehicles on mountain roads due to its exceptional handling characteristics. I have had no incidences of mechanical problems other than normal wear parts and runs as well now, at 165,000 miles, as it did when I bought it with 75,000 miles on it.
2-4-0
Ihave owned this vehicle for 8 years. With regards to repair, the only replacements that have been initiated are: starter, alternator, battery, brakes, and general maintenaince. A GREAT CAR, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
