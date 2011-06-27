Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

3 years and Still Awesome

Tim, 03/15/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased my raider in 2006 brand new and after a while I took it upon myself to improve the fuel economy by installing a cold air intake kit that brought me up to getting as much as 24 mpg on the highway and about 19 in the city. The ride is great and comfortable, she's fun to drive and I am going to upgrade it with more parts to help make her more fuel efficient and fun to drive by switching to a performance exhaust and higher performance spark plugs and cables which will be an inexpensive yet effective upgrade. I look forward to many more years of driving my Raider.

Bought new

Art, 09/28/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Looks great-mileage is still improving, have only 3000 mi on it. Am getting 18 to 20 in town-no hwy. drive yet-handles great-ride is wonderful (car like). Roomy compared to my 02 Ranger XLT-if it proves as reliable as Ranger-will be terrific. Price was right. V-6 Plenty of power for me. Cruising along at 50mph results in no more than 14 to 1500rpm.

I Love My Raider

Aquawanticee, 12/03/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have only had my truck for 1 day. I fell in love right away. My Raider will be a farm truck and my personal ride to and from work every day. It has all the power a sensible driver needs. I feel certain it will pull a two-horse trailer with no problem.

