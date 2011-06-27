Used 2008 Mitsubishi Raider Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Tim , 03/15/2009

I purchased my raider in 2006 brand new and after a while I took it upon myself to improve the fuel economy by installing a cold air intake kit that brought me up to getting as much as 24 mpg on the highway and about 19 in the city. The ride is great and comfortable, she's fun to drive and I am going to upgrade it with more parts to help make her more fuel efficient and fun to drive by switching to a performance exhaust and higher performance spark plugs and cables which will be an inexpensive yet effective upgrade. I look forward to many more years of driving my Raider.