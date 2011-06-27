2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outlander SUV
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,812*
Total Cash Price
$34,571
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,812*
Total Cash Price
$34,571
LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,279*
Total Cash Price
$29,943
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,435*
Total Cash Price
$27,221
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,972*
Total Cash Price
$28,310
SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,193*
Total Cash Price
$38,382
SP 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,499*
Total Cash Price
$40,015
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,962*
Total Cash Price
$38,926
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,279*
Total Cash Price
$29,943
ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,503*
Total Cash Price
$36,476
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,047*
Total Cash Price
$30,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$5,258
|Maintenance
|$415
|$1,143
|$686
|$2,388
|$3,310
|$7,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,648
|Financing
|$1,859
|$1,495
|$1,107
|$692
|$250
|$5,404
|Depreciation
|$11,669
|$1,960
|$1,854
|$2,176
|$2,061
|$19,719
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,861
|$7,206
|$6,339
|$8,030
|$9,376
|$48,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$5,258
|Maintenance
|$415
|$1,143
|$686
|$2,388
|$3,310
|$7,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,648
|Financing
|$1,859
|$1,495
|$1,107
|$692
|$250
|$5,404
|Depreciation
|$11,669
|$1,960
|$1,854
|$2,176
|$2,061
|$19,719
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,861
|$7,206
|$6,339
|$8,030
|$9,376
|$48,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$4,554
|Maintenance
|$360
|$990
|$594
|$2,068
|$2,867
|$6,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$959
|$600
|$217
|$4,681
|Depreciation
|$10,107
|$1,697
|$1,606
|$1,884
|$1,785
|$17,080
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,470
|$6,241
|$5,490
|$6,955
|$8,121
|$42,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$886
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$327
|$900
|$540
|$1,880
|$2,606
|$6,253
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$703
|$703
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,464
|$1,177
|$872
|$545
|$197
|$4,255
|Depreciation
|$9,188
|$1,543
|$1,460
|$1,713
|$1,623
|$15,527
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,064
|$5,674
|$4,991
|$6,323
|$7,383
|$38,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$921
|$4,306
|Maintenance
|$340
|$936
|$562
|$1,955
|$2,710
|$6,503
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$731
|$731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,179
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,523
|$1,224
|$907
|$567
|$205
|$4,425
|Depreciation
|$9,556
|$1,605
|$1,518
|$1,782
|$1,688
|$16,148
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,627
|$5,901
|$5,191
|$6,576
|$7,678
|$39,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,249
|$5,837
|Maintenance
|$461
|$1,269
|$761
|$2,651
|$3,674
|$8,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$991
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,599
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,830
|Financing
|$2,064
|$1,660
|$1,230
|$768
|$278
|$6,000
|Depreciation
|$12,955
|$2,176
|$2,059
|$2,415
|$2,288
|$21,893
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,830
|$8,000
|$7,037
|$8,915
|$10,410
|$54,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV SP 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$1,302
|$6,086
|Maintenance
|$481
|$1,323
|$794
|$2,764
|$3,831
|$9,192
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,033
|$1,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,667
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,908
|Financing
|$2,152
|$1,730
|$1,282
|$801
|$290
|$6,255
|Depreciation
|$13,506
|$2,268
|$2,146
|$2,518
|$2,386
|$22,825
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,674
|$8,341
|$7,337
|$9,295
|$10,853
|$56,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$5,920
|Maintenance
|$468
|$1,287
|$772
|$2,688
|$3,727
|$8,942
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,005
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,856
|Financing
|$2,094
|$1,683
|$1,247
|$779
|$282
|$6,085
|Depreciation
|$13,139
|$2,206
|$2,088
|$2,450
|$2,321
|$22,204
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,112
|$8,114
|$7,137
|$9,042
|$10,558
|$54,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$4,554
|Maintenance
|$360
|$990
|$594
|$2,068
|$2,867
|$6,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$959
|$600
|$217
|$4,681
|Depreciation
|$10,107
|$1,697
|$1,606
|$1,884
|$1,785
|$17,080
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,470
|$6,241
|$5,490
|$6,955
|$8,121
|$42,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,187
|$5,548
|Maintenance
|$438
|$1,206
|$724
|$2,519
|$3,492
|$8,379
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$942
|$942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,577
|$1,168
|$730
|$264
|$5,702
|Depreciation
|$12,312
|$2,068
|$1,956
|$2,295
|$2,175
|$20,806
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,846
|$7,603
|$6,688
|$8,473
|$9,893
|$51,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outlander SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$366
|$1,008
|$605
|$2,106
|$2,919
|$7,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$787
|$787
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,640
|$1,318
|$977
|$610
|$221
|$4,766
|Depreciation
|$10,291
|$1,728
|$1,635
|$1,919
|$1,818
|$17,390
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,752
|$6,355
|$5,590
|$7,082
|$8,269
|$43,047
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander in Virginia is:not available
