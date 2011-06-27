2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews
Awesome quality and value. Still going strong.
Our fifth Mitsubishi in six years. Over 200k miles of perfect, worry free driving. Fantastic quality rivals any other brand. Can't beat the value either. Performance and handling are good. Fit and finish excellent. Yes, there are other brands that feature higher performance, but be ready to pony up another $6-$8k above a Mitsubishi.....I recommend Mitsubishi to anyone who will lend an ear. And the warranty is awesome too. We found the LE to be a special value. Convinced yet? You should be. Best value anywhere. Updated 01/01/20. Still perfect. Still awesome. Highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Edmunds Opinion what?? we do not agree
Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what??? we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<< not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Mitsubishi
Absolutely great rebate on this vehicle. Made it afordable to own a suv! Very stylish and easy to operate electronics. Would recommend to anyone looking for a great reliable and fantastic warranty. Get this vehicle you can not go wrong !!!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best bang for your buck
If you're looking for the fastest SUV, this isnt it. If you're looking for the most comfortable SUV this isnt it. But if you want the best quality for your money this is absolutely it. Once you get used to driving a cvt equipped car the Outlander sport will be a dream. It handles well, gets great gas mileage (I average 35 with a good mix of highway and city) and has enough passing power to deal with traffic ( wont be setting any land speed records but it has enough). I love my Outlander sport.
Highest Quality, Lowest Price
The Outlander Sport has high quality parts and assembly finish comparable to Toyota Land Cruiser and 4Runner, or Nissan Patrol Armada. Price is the lowest of all competitors. The platform is based on a DaimlerMitsubishi design and the engine is from a DaimlerMitsubishi-Hyundai alliance. Parts are supplied by well known companies such as Autoliv, Continental-Ate, Bosch, Calsonic Kansei, Sumitomo, Hitachi, Panasonic, with Mitsubishi computers, radio, and lcd screen. This is an affordable way to get all the top automotive industry brands in one package.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Outlander Sport
Related 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery