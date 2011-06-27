2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews

Larry , 10/19/2019 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what??? we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<< not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT.