Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Don’t listen to the “expert” reviews Joshua E , 09/21/2018 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful I purchased one for less than 20k out the door total with tax and all. A 2018 outlander sport 2.0 limited edition with awd. The interior is really nice. Seats are comfortable. don’t let a review stop you from a test drive. Go see for yourself. The reviewers saying it’s sooo slow the cvt sucks and it’s just errrr cheap. See what other suvs you can find for under 20k that are awd and not a complete base model... I went to Toyota Honda Nissan Kia ford Chevy dodge Jeep I spent months looking test driving just wasting time... I had a 2012 Ford and contrary to all the reviews who said it’s nice etc etc. the car completely fell apart it creaked clunked and rattled from every panel there was. Not to mention those funky curvy designs the rest of the manufactures have followed make its impossible to clean your interior. Especially in a dusty condition. Now I’ll be that guy and say these have better interior than a lot of the competion it’s simple elegant interior. Unlike most reviewers I love that about it! I don’t want some funky space ship looking interior that I cant find what button does what. The climate control on these period is how it should be standard on all of them in my opinion. Simple nobs with an auto setting and a knob for temperature.... heated seats are standard! I mean common sorry this 20k vehicle doesn’t quite look like your Mercedes’s bens inside that costed 3x that price tag... Really....who’s buying these to do 0-60 times or push performance. I got mine because I needed an efficient comfortable quiet ride that was both safe and reliable and plus that 34mpg highway over what it’s rated for in the first place is outstanding. Coming from a ford owner you couldn’t pay me to take another one. My family owns ford gm dodge jeeps and I’ve seen the insides of all of them I’ve rode in all of them. For what this is with this price it’s unrivaled hands down. Sure go get your ford cause you wanted a refined everything and all that new stuff they don’t know how reliable it’s going to be because it was released to sell. Mitsubishi doesn’t do that. They take something that was already reliable for years and build upon it trying to improve it. Not build a new car to match all the 0-60 times of new cars and all that. Again who buys one of these to go fast. If you want fast go get a Range Rover supercharged for 4x the price tag. Simple reliable safe and fuel Efficient is what I wanted and it’s comfy the steering is perfectly fine and the cvt though it’s my first cvt vehicle i love it. Smooth constant pull to 55mph at 2000 rpm argue with that!!! It indeed has shift points somewhat it really just seems to hold one rpm when accelerating as much as it can unless you let off and as your letting off it feels exactly like it’s shifting. I love it. 5 transmissions in my ford and countless times of getting boned by the stealership. No more! Take a test drive before you let the expert reviewers change ur mind cause they get payed by the competion. You may well just drive one home. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I’m loving my Mitsubishi sport even more Ron g , 09/09/2018 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful After owning this vehicle for 20 months I love it even more. Going to buy my wife one at the end of this year. I ask people I see with the Mitsubishi sport and every one says the same thing. They love it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still a Mitsubishi and that good! Josharoo , 02/18/2019 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I have owned several Mitsubishi over the years including the horrible rated Mirage which was actually a fun little car to drive. I decided I wanted just a tad more power and room. I got the LE with the 18 inch black rims. This vehicle is a fun ride, has plenty of power, and some perks that are not common for the price. Yes I am aware that it's an "outdated" vehicle according to experts but they have constantly refined the Outlander Sports over the years. I remember what they look and felt like when they first came out and they were basic and cheap. The warranty is one of the longest in the market. The reliability has proven itself on its own by being Mitsubishi's best selling vehicle in the US. The best part is Mitsubishi is cheap for maintenance, and for parts. I also like that I can switch to front wheel drive or All wheel drive anytime, this allows me to save even more gas. My two complaints would be that the back seats leg room is a bit tight, and that yes I love my heated seats but I do not have heated side mirrors, come on Mitsubishi! I got a great sound system, the ride is decent, the seats are comfortable, and I am getting decent MPG. I know I can enjoy this vehicle for 10 years and make my money worth. A new redesign Outlander Sports is coming out 2020, and it looks great, but I got an excellent deal off this one since they need to move the 2018/2019 off the lot. I honestly do not think there going to be much change, more refinement in a new look, with hopefully a more powerful engine to please the mass, even thought I think the 148 HP I have is NOT that bad, especially with the sports mode, and the auto sport manual mode. Tons of techs going on, yet all the professional critics claim they don't. Hmm! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Daily Driver (> 70 miles/Day) Kai Pothi , 05/30/2019 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought 2018 sport brand new with 8 miles about a month back and put in about 1000 miles on it. Primary use is for Daily drive (70 miles/day) for me and my wife to go back and forth to work. Don't understand, what the paid reviewers are scaring off the public with there reviews. First learn and understand how the performance varies with CVT transmission and automatic. This car has classic Mitsubishi suspension. Gives me about 29 miles per gallon combined. Has 2.4 ltr engine with CVT transmission. What else do you expect from a 2.4 ltrs 4 cylinder and a CVT transmission, takes a couple more seconds to get to the speed, but once you get to the speed, it goes! Would definitely recommend this for daily drivers! FYI, I grew up driving Lancer's, EVO's and Pajero's lol ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse