  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  4. Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Outlander Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,195
See Outlander Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,195
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,195
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Navigation System Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,195
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,195
All Weather Package 2yes
Accessory All-Weather Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,195
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Accessory Alloy Fuel Dooryes
Chrome Packageyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory LED Foglight Kityes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Color-Keyed)yes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Length171.5 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1311 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Octane Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,195
225/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
See Outlander Sport Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles