2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Outlander PHEV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA Combined MPGe74 mi.
EPA Electricity Range24 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower221 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Protection Value Package +$395
Chrome Value Package +$515
Cargo Management Package +$395
Cargo Package +$195
Welcome Package +$160
Popular Value Package +$295
Styling Value Package +$495
Style Illumination Package +$195
LED Illumination Package +$150
Effects Package +$1,250
Deflectors Package +$195
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory All Weather Floor Mats +$135
Accessory Tonneau Cover +$195
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Hood Emblem - Black +$90
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguards +$155
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbars +$345
Accessory Body Side Moldings +$225
Accessory LED Fog Lights +$345
Accessory Hood Badge - Chrome +$90
Accessory Wheel Locks +$70
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4224 lbs.
EPA interior volume132.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight5269 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.3 in.
Length184.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1045 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Red Diamond
  • Ruby Black Pearl
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
