Used 1994 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews

all around performer NW living , 12/05/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The SUV is what it is...a truck and van blended together..no wood trim...no extreme comfort. It has the features you need to get around and get to places. It has the design and basics we come to expect as standard yet it offers great reliability and piece of mind. Report Abuse

great family truck General0 , 08/26/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is one of the better suv's out there in comparison to it's size comfort and versatility. I have a family of four and it gets us all to where we're going and back in style and comfort. I live in Minnesota and the winters can be tough but with this suv it is just that more enjoyable!! Great performance when pulling my boat and great style when going out to dinner. Report Abuse

Still a great value danndiaz , 05/26/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just bought a 1994 Montero needed a bigger car at this moment, this SUV is a great buy, bigger than I thought, stronger than I hope for. Great in any weather 4 x4 is a great feature. My SUV have 140k miles I hope that it will run for many more... Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle, All Utility Performance jamoe836 , 11/29/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Nov 2011 - I purchased my used 1994 Montero about 4 years ago. It now has 150K on it. My only concern with it is if I ever have to make a hard turn at high speed... Other than that, it is rock solid! It is the type of vehicle that you naturally drive the speed limit in. Always starts, just reg maint. It is not just a typical 4 wheel drive. It also 4whl high, low, locking differential, overdrive for HWY use... all on the fly. I take it out in the ice (yes, ice) and snow with AT tires on it and pass by with utter ease and confidence other stuck 4x4 pickups, SUVs (nice ones), and jeeps that just can't make it up the hill. This vehicle is the best utility of its generation!! Report Abuse