Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews
Owner of a Gen2 Montero
Callan Campbell, 01/12/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I've had my 1992 Mitsubishi Montero for 3 years now. It's worked out very well for our family as a dog hauler, people mover, furniture mover, etc. I've spent much less in repairs and maintanence on it than I did with our 1994 Land Rover Range Rover, but we expected that. I had the infamous smoking exhaust/worn valve stem seals occur during my second year of ownership, but simply replacing all of them with new seals cured that completely. I'd buy the truck again if I had too, so that probably is the best review I could give.
