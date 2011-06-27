  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero
  5. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Montero
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Monteros for sale
List Price Estimate
$858 - $1,729
Used Montero for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Owner of a Gen2 Montero

Callan Campbell, 01/12/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my 1992 Mitsubishi Montero for 3 years now. It's worked out very well for our family as a dog hauler, people mover, furniture mover, etc. I've spent much less in repairs and maintanence on it than I did with our 1994 Land Rover Range Rover, but we expected that. I had the infamous smoking exhaust/worn valve stem seals occur during my second year of ownership, but simply replacing all of them with new seals cured that completely. I'd buy the truck again if I had too, so that probably is the best review I could give.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Monteros for sale

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles