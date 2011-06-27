  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

321,000 and still going

nmcgahee, 11/11/2014
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

My little Mitzi (After 200,000, they need a name) just turned 321,000 miles with only a radiator replacement at 200,000. I love this car. I just wish Mitsubishi still made them because I know she can't last forever. Biggest problem now will be finding parts when they are needed.

Perfect for me....

m67, 09/19/2014
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Yes, it is a rather tall-standing SUV, so you should expect the inherent flaws of being a bit top heavy and poor gas mileage. I bought my '01 XS used a few years ago and it has been a reliable daily driver without fail. These vehicles were very well made and with proper care will last many years; mine is nearly 15 years old and still looks and drives perfectly.

Mits. Montero Sport LS 4X4

lukin4mikey, 09/22/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I first liked this SUV when my parents had bought one brand new back in 2000, When they got it, it had 12miles, currently has 210+ and still running strong! I was in the market for a new vehicle and came across the same vehicle but a 4X4, it had 102,000 miles, only flaw was the transmission fluid had been contaminated by the lack of knowledge at jiffy lube, I purchased the montero sport and replaced the transmission since i have had NO PROBLEMS! it currently has 197,000 miles, The only thing i have done since is change the motor oil and she is still running strong! I would give it a 5 star rating! I absolutely love my Montero Sport and sad Mitsubishi has stopped making them! =(

New to me, LOVE IT

SarahM, 07/01/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just got this SUV after my old station wagon topped the 230,000 mile mark. I was looking for three things: Japanese make, four wheel drive, and lots of cargo room. This car was available for the right price in my area, and only had 55,000 miles on it and one previous owner. It has now become my favorite car ever. It looks great, performs well, and my brother, a professional mechanic, said that it is in amazing shape for a vehicle of its age. It is probably underpowered for towing, but that's not what I wanted it for. It has about the same pickup as my old 4 cylinder Outback, but with the increased size of the car and the 6 cylinder standard, I'd say that's pretty good.

150K+ and still going

WH, 08/25/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my Montero Sport back in October of 2001 with 50 miles on it. As a member of the military, I have taken this SUV as far west as the Pacific Ocean and as far east as the city of Atlanta, GA. Any maintenance I've had done on the vehicle was all based on wear and tear. Nothing failed until I was well over 100K miles. I love the vehicle and kind of hate that Mitsubishi did away it.

