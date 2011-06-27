Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Consumer Reviews
9.5 years later...
Purchased new in 1999. It now has 163,000+ miles and is still a good truck. Average 19 mpg. Only problem was a check engine light and O2 sensor. Replaced factory Yokohama tires at 80,000. Currently run BF Goodrich KOs and just about ready for a new set. At about 90,000 put new timing belt, spark plugs and water pump, just for preventive maintenance. Had a problem with the front brakes going out quick, upgraded to a higher quality pad and now get about 20,000-24,000 miles on front pads. I've only changed the back pads once. The pads are disc front and rear and are extremely easy for do-it-yourself. With minimal tools I can swap out the front pads in less than a hour.
Utility Proven
The Mitsubishi Montero is a get the job done vehicle. It has a reliable engine, transmission, and transfer case. It has a time proven engineering design that handles abuse. Its ride quality is that of a load bearing design. The interior is comfortble enough for about 18 hour rides with no aches on the legs and back. Its electrical system is reliable and strong. It is fairly easy to work on like plugs and such with enough room to get around.
I'm sad to see it go!
I have had this suv for over 4 yrs and with 76000 miles it runs great. With regular oil changes, it has been wonderful to me. We did put the larger tires on it which made it look and feel better. I shop a lot and having that cargo space is great for me (not for my bank account... or my husband). We are now passing her on to a family member, so we will still be able to visit.
Great value in a nice looking SUV
I purchased my 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport used and got a great deal on it, partly because it was listed as an LS pkg. I think it looks sharp, especially since I added an exterior push bar on the front. It drives a little rough for the rear passengers, but that doesn't bother me as a driver. The only mechanical problem that I have had with it was with the electricle system left me high and dry twice because of a loose connection. I have 88,000 miles on it and once that got fixed I have not had any problems, knock on wood.
Nice Truck
I had this truck for over 2 yrs. I really like it. I lived in snowy MA and it handles great in the snow and ice. The tires don't seem to have worn much and no brake work yet. I used to commute 45 mi one way, 5 days a week and I find the drivers seat comfy. Not a 10 but, not awful either. The body is sharp looking and black looks great. I've also installed a hitch and have towed 5k lbs no problem. Gas is ok at around 20-24 mpg on the 3.0L v6. The negatives...stupidly placed cup holders, crappy stock stereo, and the price of parts (a reason to buy American). I have 102k mi on this and have only had the regular mtc done (belts, plugs, etc). I'd buy again.
