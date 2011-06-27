Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Ours wont die either.....
1998 bought in 99 with 12000 miles, dealer demo. Just passed 300000, done little preventative maintenance, everything original except tires, battery and oil and air filters. Used as work vehicle last 5 years, lived in cold and snow in New York and the heat in Atlanta. Has never broke down, did run out of gas once but i guess thats not Mitsubishis fault. Got 38 miles on highway when low fuel light on before it ran out. Never serviced transmission but still shifts like new. Engine uses oil and has a leak. Obviously a vehicle should be serviced and maintained and we are probably very lucky but i would take this over a Chevy any day.
My mechanic didn't think it was a good buy...
But had I listened to him, I would not be reporting on the best car experience ever. I bought my 1998 Sport in 2002 when it already had 80,000 miles. It's now2016 and it's pushing 240,000. Changed one belt eventually because the manual said it should be done, but was told it was still in great shape and I could probably have left it alone. I've driven it low on oil, carried dogs, lumber, cement, enough bags of garden soil to flatten the tires, and it just won't die. There's really only one problem with this car and it's a common complaint: it leaks oil. I was warned they ALL do. I just fill it up every once in a while and it's happy. Oil changes, two attempts at fixing the oil leak, one belt change, tires, new battery, one alternator. That's it. So it's starting to look a little dated, but as long as it sticks with me, I will stick with it.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
IT JUST WON'T DIE!!!
326000 MILES, THAT'S THREE HUNDRED AND TWENTY SIX THOUSAND MILES!! It finally broke down yesterday, (water pump.) All stop and go miles and boat towing miles. I don't know what kind of alien technology they must have used to build my Montero, but after 12 years, I am getting a new car, and taking this one and put it in a museum somewhere. I haven't changed the oil for at least 8 years, and still purs like a kitten when you start it. The check engine light came on 215000 miles ago. The timing belt is the original!! never changed the spark plugs because they look so hard to get to. 0 maintenance. except for gas and oil, it leaks some where in the engine. Nothing rebuilt, all original
My montero
This is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. If Mitsubishi still made the Montero I would buy one for 2010. This car will not die. I only have 160k but she still runs like the first day I bought her 11yrs ago. A total "underdog" in the world of autos.
Great Car
I bought the 98 Montero over a year ago and haven't had any major mechanical problems, what so ever. The one problem that I've had is the alarm system which goes off randomly and sometimes wont shut off. My blender in my house sets off the alarm also! So that's jacked, but the handle and the drive is excellent. Very comfortable and roomy.
Sponsored cars related to the Montero Sport
Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner