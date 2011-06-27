Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Mirage Hatchback
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,935*
Total Cash Price
$8,889
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,667*
Total Cash Price
$11,289
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,667*
Total Cash Price
$11,289
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,429*
Total Cash Price
$9,778
GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,932*
Total Cash Price
$9,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$431
|$1,757
|$1,711
|$806
|$2,779
|$7,484
|Repairs
|$0
|$653
|$335
|$410
|$505
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$510
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$674
|Financing
|$478
|$385
|$284
|$178
|$65
|$1,390
|Depreciation
|$2,472
|$893
|$785
|$696
|$625
|$5,471
|Fuel
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,334
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,400
|$5,284
|$4,757
|$3,780
|$5,714
|$24,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Mirage Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$547
|$2,231
|$2,173
|$1,024
|$3,529
|$9,505
|Repairs
|$0
|$829
|$425
|$521
|$641
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$648
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$856
|Financing
|$607
|$489
|$361
|$226
|$83
|$1,765
|Depreciation
|$3,139
|$1,134
|$997
|$884
|$794
|$6,948
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,858
|$6,711
|$6,041
|$4,801
|$7,257
|$31,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$547
|$2,231
|$2,173
|$1,024
|$3,529
|$9,505
|Repairs
|$0
|$829
|$425
|$521
|$641
|$2,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$648
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$856
|Financing
|$607
|$489
|$361
|$226
|$83
|$1,765
|Depreciation
|$3,139
|$1,134
|$997
|$884
|$794
|$6,948
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,858
|$6,711
|$6,041
|$4,801
|$7,257
|$31,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Mirage Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$474
|$1,933
|$1,882
|$887
|$3,057
|$8,232
|Repairs
|$0
|$718
|$369
|$451
|$556
|$2,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$561
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$741
|Financing
|$526
|$424
|$312
|$196
|$72
|$1,529
|Depreciation
|$2,719
|$982
|$864
|$766
|$688
|$6,018
|Fuel
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$4,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,940
|$5,812
|$5,233
|$4,158
|$6,285
|$27,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Mirage Hatchback GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$448
|$1,827
|$1,779
|$838
|$2,890
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$679
|$348
|$426
|$525
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$530
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$701
|Financing
|$497
|$400
|$295
|$185
|$68
|$1,446
|Depreciation
|$2,571
|$929
|$816
|$724
|$650
|$5,690
|Fuel
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$4,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$5,616
|$5,495
|$4,947
|$3,931
|$5,943
|$25,932
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage in Virginia is:not available
