Used 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower74 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
high gloss black trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Acccessory Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Acccessory Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Length148.8 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Kiwi Green
  • Infrared
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Plasma Purple
  • Thunder Gray
  • Starlight Silver
  • Mystic Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P165/65R14 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
