Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage DE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight2183 lbs.
Gross weight3296 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Phoenix Red
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R S tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
