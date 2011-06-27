Used 1998 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
Long-time owner
I purchased my Mirage LS new in May of 1998 and have enjoyed owning it ever since. My only regret is that Mitsubishi no longer manufactures the Mirage. I now have 120,000 miles on it and other than routine maintenance it has not cost me a dime. The highway mileage has never been less than 32 miles per gallon. It has been a great little car.
Mitsubishi 98
I bought this car 98 stock and i've never put a dime on it , only tires oil change and timing belt it has 160.000 miles and run like new . i take this little car everywhere and the gas is great 35 to 40 miles per gallons great car...
Mirage Heaven
I bought this car after driving a Ford Truck with a 302 engine in it for years. I wanted something easy on the wallet, with air conditioning, just to get me where I needed to go every day. So I traded the truck in on this new 98 Mirage. I got the base model 2 door 5-speed manual. All I had to do was get the windows tinted and put in a cd player. In the five years and 4 months I have owned this car the only time it has been in the shop - besides scheduled oil changes - was for a new starter covered under warranty during year 2. Of course, I miss the power, riding with 95 horsepower or so, but the reliability makes up for that.
i miss mine
I loved my 98 mitsu but i had a car accident the car was very reliable and fun to drive and it held up very well in the accident unfortunately it was a total due to cost of airbags i loved it so much and it had been such a good car for me i bought a 2004 mitsu lancer and i love it too brandon mitsu has always been great to deal with after i had mine and it held up so good in the accident i dont think i could buy anything but a mitsubishi
Coupe Review
Great Car
