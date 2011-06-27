Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Call it the GLC - Good Little Car svdbybld , 08/03/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Almost 100K now and still drive like the day I bought it. Great car. I think some people expect so much out of a little car like this. I get 33 mpg, it is a basic realiable car. People complain about no power. HELLO IT IS A 1.5 LITRE IT IS NOT A HOT ROD. Report Abuse

My little Black Ride $ha. , 02/13/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this damn car. Would never ever get rid of it. My mom was the 2nd owner she drove it for five years and passed it on to me. I've had it now for four years and i just love it. im shopping for a newer car just to have in case she dies on me. but even then ill patch her up and park her in the garage for my back up ride. if you happen to run across one of these babies for sale,jump on it. Great vehicle! It keeps going and going. LOL Report Abuse

could be better i gotta mirage , 10/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful for the money... the car could be better. not just a bit but a lot more. Report Abuse