Used 1997 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews
Call it the GLC - Good Little Car
Almost 100K now and still drive like the day I bought it. Great car. I think some people expect so much out of a little car like this. I get 33 mpg, it is a basic realiable car. People complain about no power. HELLO IT IS A 1.5 LITRE IT IS NOT A HOT ROD.
My little Black Ride
I love this damn car. Would never ever get rid of it. My mom was the 2nd owner she drove it for five years and passed it on to me. I've had it now for four years and i just love it. im shopping for a newer car just to have in case she dies on me. but even then ill patch her up and park her in the garage for my back up ride. if you happen to run across one of these babies for sale,jump on it. Great vehicle! It keeps going and going. LOL
could be better
for the money... the car could be better. not just a bit but a lot more.
"Happy with my Blacky"
I have this car since brand new and all i can say about it is that I LOVE IT,I LOVE IT,I LOVE IT!!! very reliable,only have changed tires,brakes and battery .Just got to the100,000 miles party and the baby is still going strong as day one.I also have a 2000 vw gti,glx,vr6 that i bought brand new and paid $22,000 for it and let me tell ya,its been nothing but a very costly NIGHTMARE!!! and its only 3 years old!! Iam going to trade that thing for an suv very shortly,but,guess who's staying with me for ever? my little mirage (blacky) of course!!!
