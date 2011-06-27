Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
Been a great car!
I've had the car 11 years and it's been in the shop one time, water pump took out my timing belt. But I now have 273,500 miles on this baby with nothing more than routine maintenance. The 1.8L engine has plenty of pep with the 5 speed for rubber in a couple of gears. With mostly highway driving I've averaged around 38 mpg all year round, with 39+ in the warmer months and 37 in the winter when the gas companies give us their crap gas. Would surely buy another! Corners pretty well for a subcompact with stock suspension, very fun to drive!
Awesome Little Car
I bought this car brand new and have used and abused it ever since. I have 165,000 miles on it and don't intend on retiring it anytime soon! If you find one, buy it. It's great for college students and commuters. I've only had it in the "shop" once. This was at 55,000 and the repair was covered by the powertrain warranty. I bet I have spent less than $1000.00 bucks on maintenance, brakes and tires in the last 12 years. Only complaints: it needs new brakes about every 40,000 miles and the interior is starting to tear. I have a newer and "classier" car, but honestly I prefer to drive the Mirage. Now that gas is up so high. My friends are jealous!
Exelent Car Gas performance and SPEED
The only complain is the cover seats, doesn't last, I have cover seats. the low beans lights are very bad, you can't see the streetm I have to put extra lights on the front bumper to make it better, The trunk liking some times
200K miles and running... the Green Car.
Had it for 12 years now! Wow... Just oil changes, belts and routine stuff, never anything major. At 200k miles I am still running on the Original Clutch, CV Axles, CV Boots (yes!!). I have the 1.8L LS, 33+ mpg for the last 12 years! (mostly 70 to 80 mph).
Can't kill it
I bought my mirage when I was in the air force. I drove it from Dover DE to Sayre PA every weekend for 4 years. I never put much much money in it. It is a very reliable car and the 1.8 with the standard trans. Gave it great speed and acceleration. It would scream to do 120 but it would do it. I wrecked it in 2002 and it just started to get surface rust, 8 years later. I am very pleased with this car.
