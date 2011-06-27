  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

Adjanohoun, 07/21/2003
Nice little car, good to commute every day, low maintenance, no major repair,we have had it for ten years

Definitely would not purchase again

Flach, 03/02/2003
There really is nothing like driving around and feeling water splash up onto your feet. You can have this same feeling by purchasing possibly one of the most poorly manufactured cars out there! Though it is fairly stable mechanically, the Mirage that I bought has had many several problems; all water related. First off the sunroof leaks, and so do the floorboards. I'll definitely be getting rid of this car at my first chance - I'm also having some exhaust problems that cause the fumes to come back into my car. What a wonderful combination of problems.

