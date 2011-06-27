Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great little Car
tomj, 10/01/2002
The 1.5L engine ran great for 10 years (150K miles) with no problems. It would run 70 mph with AC at 120 degree day in day out. The cooling system easly handled the hot weather while other cars were dying of over heating. The auto tranny never missed a beat. Routine maintaince (oil belts tires). Amazing what you can get in the hatchback. The only weakness is the drive Boots. They are in a exposed position to road junk. They had to be changed several times over the years due to damage from road junk.
me mighty mo
mejoe, 04/25/2004
great gas mileage with great get up and go power.easy to manuver in and out of tight spaces. sheet metal could have been a little thicker. engine very reliable and also very quiet.
