Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2018 Mirage SE CEM , 02/12/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful After owning 4 of these, 2 hatchbacks and 2 sedans, One was a 5 speed manual, rest were the CVT. The only warranty claim on any of them was a cracked armrest on the door. The manual is more fun to drive and get more MPG. Only problem is if you want a loaded car you are forced to get the CVT. Reviewers online hate the car ( Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, ect) but owner give it one of highest consumer satisfaction ratings among its class. Why is this? Well, Mirage owners get what this car is about, great MPG without dealing with the expense of buying a hybrid, Great warranty, Above average reliability, Great safety ratings, Cheap car to insure and maintain. Smooth ride, VALUE FOR THE MONEY. No other car manufacturer could come close on price. Example was the Nissan Versa, its was 3645.00 more money, had half the warranty. Don't pay attention to the sticker price, find out what the dealer is willing to sell it FOR! If your main concern is going from point A to point B no one can do it cheaper than a Mirage. My big concern now for Mitsubishi is Nissan owns the majority share now, Hopefully Nissan leaves Mitsubishi alone ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just what the Dr Ordered Markatmoc , 08/14/2018 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I drive roughly 100 miles a day. I needed and wanted a car that got good Gas Mileage. I was not looking at a mirage G4 at first, I thought I wanted a Hatchback or small SUV, I was looking at the outlander, then i tried the Mirage HAtchback, it was ok i was impressed by the gas mileage numbers, but thought it was a bit small for what i needed, so then I was shown the Mirage G4, I looked at many models before settling on a ES with several options, I wanted entertainment and comfort and great gas mileage. Thats exactly what it offers, great leg room and you sit up higher than you think you would, getting in out is a breeze. It has apple car play, android auto, bluetooth, DVD, HD Radio. I have gotten as good as 49 Miles per gallon, and average around 43, I mostly drive the interstate back and forth to work. I also Coach Soccer and trunk space is exceptional in this car. I have cut my gas bill in half and i really enjoy driving this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car Great gas mileage Jeff , 07/11/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought the car to save money at the pump and too make extra money driving Lyft. It is a great little car gets amazing gas mileage has lots of room and is really comfortable the front seats are very supportive. All the passengers I have been surprised by how much room and how comfortable the rear seats are. The 3 cylinder does a good job getting the car around and I can easily pull 44 on a long trip. It is a very solid feeling well built car. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Enough with the bs Dirk , 06/18/2019 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a great, no frills A to B sedan that puts money back in your pocket. My wife and I own a 2014 Hatch and a 2017 G4, both reliable, cheap to insure, maintain, and own. Sure, its slow and not a Cadillac of luxury, but thats not you own one. You own it because you can put 200k miles on one and spend a small amount doing it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse