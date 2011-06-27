Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 Mirage SE
After owning 4 of these, 2 hatchbacks and 2 sedans, One was a 5 speed manual, rest were the CVT. The only warranty claim on any of them was a cracked armrest on the door. The manual is more fun to drive and get more MPG. Only problem is if you want a loaded car you are forced to get the CVT. Reviewers online hate the car ( Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, ect) but owner give it one of highest consumer satisfaction ratings among its class. Why is this? Well, Mirage owners get what this car is about, great MPG without dealing with the expense of buying a hybrid, Great warranty, Above average reliability, Great safety ratings, Cheap car to insure and maintain. Smooth ride, VALUE FOR THE MONEY. No other car manufacturer could come close on price. Example was the Nissan Versa, its was 3645.00 more money, had half the warranty. Don't pay attention to the sticker price, find out what the dealer is willing to sell it FOR! If your main concern is going from point A to point B no one can do it cheaper than a Mirage. My big concern now for Mitsubishi is Nissan owns the majority share now, Hopefully Nissan leaves Mitsubishi alone !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just what the Dr Ordered
I drive roughly 100 miles a day. I needed and wanted a car that got good Gas Mileage. I was not looking at a mirage G4 at first, I thought I wanted a Hatchback or small SUV, I was looking at the outlander, then i tried the Mirage HAtchback, it was ok i was impressed by the gas mileage numbers, but thought it was a bit small for what i needed, so then I was shown the Mirage G4, I looked at many models before settling on a ES with several options, I wanted entertainment and comfort and great gas mileage. Thats exactly what it offers, great leg room and you sit up higher than you think you would, getting in out is a breeze. It has apple car play, android auto, bluetooth, DVD, HD Radio. I have gotten as good as 49 Miles per gallon, and average around 43, I mostly drive the interstate back and forth to work. I also Coach Soccer and trunk space is exceptional in this car. I have cut my gas bill in half and i really enjoy driving this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car Great gas mileage
Bought the car to save money at the pump and too make extra money driving Lyft. It is a great little car gets amazing gas mileage has lots of room and is really comfortable the front seats are very supportive. All the passengers I have been surprised by how much room and how comfortable the rear seats are. The 3 cylinder does a good job getting the car around and I can easily pull 44 on a long trip. It is a very solid feeling well built car.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Enough with the bs
This is a great, no frills A to B sedan that puts money back in your pocket. My wife and I own a 2014 Hatch and a 2017 G4, both reliable, cheap to insure, maintain, and own. Sure, its slow and not a Cadillac of luxury, but thats not you own one. You own it because you can put 200k miles on one and spend a small amount doing it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Has done me good for now ..
I'm a young driver, 21 to be exact and live in GA. I do a lot of driving. I've had the vehicle for 11 months and I'm at 21k. Brakes are amazing but they are pretty rough if you have to do a quick stop. Gas mileage is gorgeous. Transmission maybe starting to do its dirty work. This is an automatic and when im on a hill it does the slight roll back then go .. literally that just started but I've also had one other person driving my car and they are a pretty rough driver. I really do not fill this car would do me any justice in accident. Everything is paneled and plastic. I took a dent out of my car with my bare hands. Just treat the car like its a Benz or BMW and it should last you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage G4
Related Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner