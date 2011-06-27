  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Lancer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,897
See Lancer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,897
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,897
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,897
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,897
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,897
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,897
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2887 lbs.
Gross weight3923 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume106 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Lightning Yellow
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,897
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,897
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,897
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Lancer Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles