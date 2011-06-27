  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Lancer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,747
See Lancer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,747
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,747
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,747
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,747
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,747
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,747
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Front track57.9 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume105.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Yellow
  • Phoenix Red
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,747
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,747
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,747
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Lancer Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles