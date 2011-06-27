Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sedan Consumer Reviews
Modern Muscle!
I have owned NUMEROUS cars, a'96 BMW M3, a '94 Mazda RX7, a Mini Cooper S, a Volvo 850R, an Audi S4, all of which were extensively modified... This car is by far the most honed instrument that I have ever owned. The only car which was even close to as fun was the Mini. This car is a beast in every way, I am Currently running over 400 hp, have had numerous encounters with the drag strip, and 35,000 miles on the still strong stock clutch. I have had some auto-X and the brakes are still strong and have lots of life left. I ask a lot from my cars and this has been one of the best, most reliable, and wicked cars I have ever owned. It is not for every one, just a select few who put driving above all else.
Don't BUY!! Get the STi
When I purchased my EVO it was a great day! But soon problems followed. I have had it in the shop 6 times and i know of other who have. I got the opportunity to drive the STi.. Much faster, better handling with its adjustable Differentials, BETTER QUALITY! If you don't like replacing head gaskets don't buy EVO!
My favorite 4G63-powered car yet
I have put over 196K miles on my '95 Eclipse GST (stock 4G63 engine and turbo). Now that I have a wife and 5 year old twins, I need something larger. My wife wanted my to get a Lexus IS300. I wanted a EVO. Once I got my wife to test drive the EVO, she was sold. Also, she doesn't mind the looks and comments she get from passer- byes. This is by far one the most fun cars I have driven. It is an absolute pleasure to drive... power, handling, brakes and exceptional feel. I will continue to use my '95 Eclipe to commute to work, and see how many miles it will go. The EVO will drug of choice for the weekends... putting a smile on face each time I drive it.
The Perfect Car
Wonderful all-around car. So fun to drive, you'll find yourself making up excuses just to drive it! Awesome explosive power and design, will make on-viewers head's spin!
THE BEST!
THE BEST CAR EVER!!
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer Evolution
Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner