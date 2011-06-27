Used 2011 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nice Car ttreakle1 , 06/03/2011 49 of 49 people found this review helpful not a bad buy for the money as you get all the toys that come with much more expensive cars Report Abuse

Sport feel for Basic Sedan carriemae , 03/07/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my red Galant as a 'prior rental'. There is a big depreciation for Galants, so that is the only way I would buy one, as 'used'. I like the sleek sides and look of the car. The red is very pretty, especially just cleaned on a sunny day. The car has a wide wheel base so feels good on the road, I think the power seem fine (I don't think it felt week like the pro review). The interior, however, is very, very plain and cheap looking. ..charcoal cloth seats and black vinyl, holds dust. Arm rests were separating and needed to be repaired by dealer. However, engine seems fine...I think this is a great alternative to a Honda/Toyota for those on a budget if you keep it long. Report Abuse

Underrated and overlooked Tim396 , 11/30/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Tired of seeing poor "cookie cutter, professional" reviews for this car. This is actually an excellent car and is my 2nd, new Galant (owned an '05 and now my '11). After 180,000 miles of driving the 2011, I've only replaced one set of tires, front rotors/pads and the battery. My only gripe would be that these cars only have a small pass-through from the trunk into the passenger compartment (no fold down rear seats) and that both my galants warped the front rotors after about 25k miles, but after installing a replacement set of slotted/crossdrilled rotors/pads on the '11 - I've had no problem after that. I've enjoyed the car and continue to drive it daily with the only maintenance performed (outside of the typical oil/filter/air-filter changes) was that I changed the balancer shaft & timing belts, water pump/idler pulleys & accessory belt at 120,000mi. (required by the manual) and did it myself - that's it! The SE has heated seats, remote start, backup camera, navigation, among other things and has a really nice vehicle monitoring/display system. Too bad this car has been overlooked and underrated by the "professional reviewers". I like driving something different and it stands out among the sea of Camrys and Accords. Everything on this car continues to work and function as the day I bought it - very impressed! Too bad they don't make the Galant anymore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great car for the money. Mike , 07/13/2017 ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had a 2000 Galant before this, that my Niece still drives, the 2.4 motor is a good compromise of power and economy at 168 hp, the mileage is so so for midsize averaging about 26. The interior is not as nice as a Honda or Toyota, but the car is as reliable. It has many features for the price, and the car handles really well. although the car can give a choppy ride on bumpy roads, and is not as comfortable, except for 5 passengers is the most comfortable for a midsize car and better interior rooms then its competitor. There price can be really low compared to Honda and Toyota used. The model was discontinued in 2012. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse