Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car! gloria62 , 07/21/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my Galant brand new in 2004. It's one of the very best cars I have ever owned! After 8 yrs and over 100K miles, she still runs great! The only repairs done have been one window motor, a leak in the floorboard and regular maintenance. I love this car!

Best car for the price realtechie , 12/05/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have never had a car that has gone a whole year without a single problem, like my Mitsubishi Galant. I also have never put 30,000 miles on a car in a single year. This car has taken a beating and not once has it complained. I bought this car used reading 9,000 miles for only $15,000. It now has 40,000 miles on it. I also have one word of advice to all the people that write reviews on here, don't write a negative comment if you are the one who doesn't maintain your car properly!

Still driving great no major repairs at 165,000m Bella Beth , 09/30/2015 GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had a problem with the A/C condenser that I had to repair but everything else has been good. Regular maintenance other than that. Drives great in the snow! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love it <3 Natalie , 07/02/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my car. I've had my '04 Galant for 5 years now and have had NO problems! I love it and would highly recommend it! PLUS hardly anybody has the Galant so I've had a LOT of people asking me about the car.