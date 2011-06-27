Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
I bought my Galant brand new in 2004. It's one of the very best cars I have ever owned! After 8 yrs and over 100K miles, she still runs great! The only repairs done have been one window motor, a leak in the floorboard and regular maintenance. I love this car!
Best car for the price
I have never had a car that has gone a whole year without a single problem, like my Mitsubishi Galant. I also have never put 30,000 miles on a car in a single year. This car has taken a beating and not once has it complained. I bought this car used reading 9,000 miles for only $15,000. It now has 40,000 miles on it. I also have one word of advice to all the people that write reviews on here, don't write a negative comment if you are the one who doesn't maintain your car properly!
Still driving great no major repairs at 165,000m
Had a problem with the A/C condenser that I had to repair but everything else has been good. Regular maintenance other than that. Drives great in the snow!
Love it <3
I love my car. I've had my '04 Galant for 5 years now and have had NO problems! I love it and would highly recommend it! PLUS hardly anybody has the Galant so I've had a LOT of people asking me about the car.
Piece of junk!!!
I purchased my 2004 galant used in 2007. It was a fantastic car until 2010. We have changed both converters 3 times & o2 sensors once. Also hsve had to have a new starter & a new altenater put on. Not to mention the AC doesn't work anymore either. Going to fix it & get rid of it. Will NEVER own a Mitsubishi again!!!!
