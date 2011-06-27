Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car - Very Reliable
This is my third Galant and the first of generation/body style. Also it's the third galant I have driven over 200,000 miles without any major fixes whatsoever. I will be straight up honest with all of you. As a mechanic I have seen so many failures because of lack of simple maintainance!! 95% of people do not follow the maintainance recomendations of these vehicles and cause their own vehicles to fail. All of my cars have had their 30, 60, 90 services and have always performed properly. I also have a 3000GT-VR4 for a weekend fun car and it has 160,000 miles and all original everything inlcuding the clutch! Mitsubishi makes a quality vehicle, properly taken care of will certainly last.
OK but...
This is the second Galant that I have owned. Mitsubishi used to compete well with Toyota and Nissan on value in the early & middle 90's. My last car was a step back from its former self. I still own a 1993 Galant with 180,000 miles. The 1998 model is starting to degrade more quickly. It has less than 100,000 miles. Also, in the 1998, the road noice increased, there are more squeaks and handling sloshes. The interior is modest but my dash warped out of proportion during the second year. The mirrow adjustors button is now inoperative and the transmission is showing signs of degrading. Overall, I have lost my faith in Mitsubish and will not purchase another.
i need a new ride
I bought the car with 10,000 miles on it, and now it has 155000. so far i have had to replace the transmission several batteries, brake, some time 2 time a year, 2 waterpumps, starter, 2 alternator, timing belt, crank balance wheel, and both axles......will not but another Mitsubishi.
As good as it gets
I bought this Galant in Dec. 2003 with only 34K miles on it. Since then (about 1.3 years), I've driven it 26K miles. Absolutely no problems. It is fun to drive, gets very good mileage (30-35MPG highway), and is a great value. Mine has the 5-speed tranny, which I highly recommend for fun-to- drive factor and to avoid problems others seem to have with the automatic.
A bargain car !
An excellent car. Very reliable, comfortable and dependable car. I have been burned twice in the past with my two other cars I bought based on the consumer reports ratings: a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla. Both of them have been proven so unreliable that they spent 2 out of 12 months a year in the shop. If you really want to buy the best Japanese car for your money buy a Mitsubishi not a Honda or a Toyota.
