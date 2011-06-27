Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Consumer Reviews
Fabulous, fun car
This has been a great car - always fun to drive. Enjoyed especially the turbo charged engine, manual transmission, a fine CD/audio system, the AWD. Low miles due to working lots out of town - do not even consider replacement as it would cost a huge amount to get a car of this quality in today's market. I don't expect to ever have another such super car; it's a shame they only marketed the VR-4 turbos in 1991 (2000 of them) and in 1992.
Great fun car
Aside from a rebuilt transfer case (which Mitsubishi paid for even though the car, at the time, was 15 years old and had 140,000 miles on it) the car has been great. Probably the most fun car I have driven. Even now with 200,000 miles on it - and I think the past owner was rough on it - it is great to drive. The car was way ahead of its time. It handles well (with 4 wheel steering), great traction (with AWD), good gearbox.
Great used rally car at a low cost
Even though it's almost worthless, it is irreplacable at a much higher cost. It's a car with such a unique combination of style, performance, feature and practicality. It was a shame that it doesn't come to North America anymore.
galant vr4
the car is a family sports car.
Good quality over the years
This car has 206,000 miles and is still going. It has had the transmission rebuilt and $600 worth of brake repairs, but other than that there have been no major problems over its life. The cruise control, turbo and overdrive on/off options no longer worked after 200,000 miles but the car still goes. It is still dependable as a commuter car or as a first car for a teenager.
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner