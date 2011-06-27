  1. Home
Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Galant
4.7
6 reviews
Fabulous, fun car

jrl, 02/08/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been a great car - always fun to drive. Enjoyed especially the turbo charged engine, manual transmission, a fine CD/audio system, the AWD. Low miles due to working lots out of town - do not even consider replacement as it would cost a huge amount to get a car of this quality in today's market. I don't expect to ever have another such super car; it's a shame they only marketed the VR-4 turbos in 1991 (2000 of them) and in 1992.

Great fun car

Peter, 01/21/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Aside from a rebuilt transfer case (which Mitsubishi paid for even though the car, at the time, was 15 years old and had 140,000 miles on it) the car has been great. Probably the most fun car I have driven. Even now with 200,000 miles on it - and I think the past owner was rough on it - it is great to drive. The car was way ahead of its time. It handles well (with 4 wheel steering), great traction (with AWD), good gearbox.

Great used rally car at a low cost

crazyjerry, 11/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Even though it's almost worthless, it is irreplacable at a much higher cost. It's a car with such a unique combination of style, performance, feature and practicality. It was a shame that it doesn't come to North America anymore.

galant vr4

jonvr4, 10/17/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

the car is a family sports car.

Good quality over the years

Gipsy, 01/25/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has 206,000 miles and is still going. It has had the transmission rebuilt and $600 worth of brake repairs, but other than that there have been no major problems over its life. The cruise control, turbo and overdrive on/off options no longer worked after 200,000 miles but the car still goes. It is still dependable as a commuter car or as a first car for a teenager.

