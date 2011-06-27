Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV Consumer Reviews

Good SUV for the price marcthepark , 11/27/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I purchased my Endevor about 8 months ago, and have had no issue with it. The exceleration is very good, and I live Colroado, and have many enterence ramps that are on hills. The SUV is confortable. It is simple (I have an LS), but the price was very good. Best value for size, year, power, and millage. Report Abuse

2011 Endeavor SE mygrace , 02/07/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I did not go to the dealership looking for this car. But I was looking for something with great options. What I found was a comfortable interior (I'm a tall person) and smooth ride. It sits high and is wide enough to provide the stable feel some SUVs lack. I'm very impressed! Report Abuse

Great care brownr1 , 02/14/2011 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Overall I really love the car. Living in a snowy place, I like the AWD. Also, I have two good size dogs, so I wanted a SUV that has a spacious cargo area; this car does. The car has a lot of great feature (hands free blue tooth, heated leather seats, sunroof, rear vent control, comfortable seats, front windshield whippers clear a bigger area than most, and the blind spots aren't that bad). Unfortunately, the GPS leaves a lot to be desired. Even if you don't put in a category or city, it still greys out letters so you can't choose them, and there is no where to search for general stores, only shopping centers. I still keep my Garmin in my car. Lastly, this car has a poor turn radius. Report Abuse

Best Crossover on the Market...Hands Down! demingboys , 04/26/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2011 Endeavor SE with the hopes of upgrading from a 2006 Buick SUV. I was astonished at the value of the vehicle on paper, even more so when I actually test drove it. I did a lot of research before making my choice to purchase a Mitsubishi. I have driven many SUVs and Crossovers and the Endeavor is by far the best choice for anyone in the market for a new vehicle. I absolutely love the quality, performance, and luxury combined in the Endeavor. I got such a great deal on this vehicle that I can honestly say I have no buyers remorse whatsoever. I am proud to drive this vehicle! Report Abuse